‘Survivor 43’ Top 8 power rankings: Karla Cruz Godoy and Mike Gabler are best positioned to win the game

Following a tribal council double-header, “Survivor 43” enters the last stage of the game as the remaining eight players prepare the big moves they hope will take them to the final three. Left in the game are Karla Cruz Godoy and Cassidy Clark from original Coco, Jesse Lopez, Cody Assenmacher and Noelle Lambert from original Vesi, and Sami Layadi, Owen Knight and Mike Gabler from original Baka. Below, we list the first half of our “Survivor 43” Top 8 power rankings for the four players who are best positioned to win the game. (Click here to see our analysis of the four people at the bottom of the tribe.)

SEE ‘Survivor’ most days played: Which 19 castaways hold the record?

1. Karla Cruz Godoy

Last week Karla made the tough decision to cut ties with her strongest ally, James Jones, in an effort to protect her working relationship with Sami. It looked like Owen, Noelle and Sami were going to oust James with or without Karla’s help, so the move was a smart one meant to hide her true power in the game. Karla has defined her game in exactly that way–letting others think that James was the head of the snake so that she would not become a target. Karla still has her hidden idol to use and really strong partnerships with Sami on one hand and Jesse on the other. With so many people trusting her, and no one suspecting her as the true power broker of the game, Karla will be able to decide which group of people she wants to move forward with for the remainder of the game.

2. Mike Gabler

After putting his neck on the line to get his nemesis Elie Scott out at the merge, Gabler, in a rare act of self-awareness, made a smart decision to take a backseat in the game. His intent was to fall below the radar in the middle of the game while bigger threats got targeted by other players. All along he voted where he was asked to, sitting in a coveted position of small alliances of people using him for their votes. Last week, Cody scooped up Gabler in what he hoped would be a final three with Jesse, and while that worked for their vote against Ryan Medrano, Gabler may use it as ammunition to turn throw Jesse and Cody under the bus with people like Karla. That gives Gabler an incredible amount of power at a turning point in the game, when Karla, Owen and Sami will all be looking to make their final deals.

SEE ‘Survivor’ most days played: Which 19 castaways hold the record?

3. Jesse Lopez

If Gabler successfully turns everyone against Jesse and Cody, it could put Jesse on the back foot for the rest of the game. Luckily he has a hidden idol that no one else knows about, so if he stays tapped into the heartbeat of the game then he should be able to save himself at the right moment. That idol and his still close friendship to Karla should serve as layers of protection for a few weeks, and offer him the opportunity to flip the game into his favor should he become vulnerable.

4. Sami Layadi

It was an incredibly deft move for Sami to bring Karla into the fold in the vote against James because it solidifies a significant amount of trust with her. Sami must know how close Karla is to Cassidy and Jesse, offering him a potential alliance in that direction. He also has his own connection to Gabler and Owen, offering another possible final alliance in the other direction. While this sound like Sami could be the all-important swing vote in the next tribal council, he still isn’t the player making the ultimate decisions of who goes home. Instead he seems to be floating from one alliance to the next, and those left out by his maneuvering (like Noelle) are bound to take notice and use it against him. In that sense, Sami may be in the most precarious position of everyone and will need to rely on the trust he’s built with his two alliances in order to stay out of harm’s way.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.