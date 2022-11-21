‘Survivor 43’ Top 8 power rankings: Noelle Lambert and Cassidy Clark have narrowest path to a win

Following a tribal council double-header, “Survivor 43” enters the last stage of the game as the remaining eight players prepare the big moves they hope will take them to the final three. Left in the game are Karla Cruz Godoy and Cassidy Clark from original Coco, Jesse Lopez, Cody Assenmacher and Noelle Lambert from original Vesi, and Sami Layadi, Owen Knight and Mike Gabler from original Baka. Below, we list the second half of our “Survivor 43” Top 8 power rankings for the four people at the bottom of the tribe. (Click here to see our analysis of the four players who are best positioned to win the game.)

SEE ‘Survivor’ most days played: Which 19 castaways hold the record?

5. Owen Knight

Owen has had a tough time squeezing his way into a majority vote, but he finally managed it in the one tribal council he wasn’t even able to vote. The elimination of James Jones is the best thing that’s happened to Owen since the merge and James’ absence should provide him with a breather from seeing his name on parchment. That Owen will remain glued into the game by Gabler and Sami will help sort him into a majority again next time, but his focus must turn toward making a big move. Because of his spot in the minority votes, Owen hasn’t had the opportunity to make any distinguishable moves for himself so unless he manages to begin making those big decisions, he will continue to lose power and ultimately have a difficult time convincing any jury that he should win.

6. Cody Assenmacher

So far, Cody has been a major power broker in the game. Last week, he and Jesse were the swing vote between ousting Cassidy or Ryan, and while that gave them power for that decision, it also put them in the hot seat going forward. Cody’s decision to bring Gabler into a deal with him and Jesse is likely to do more harm than good long term. If Gabler can successfully show the other players that Cody and Jesse are a tight pair of decision-makers, Cody will be the first to be targeted. His hidden idol can only save him once, and that everyone knows he has it puts him at a sort of disadvantage that they can anticipate how and when he might use it. We think this is the point in the game where Cody’s power goes into a recession and he slowly finds himself out of allies and out of options.

SEE ‘Survivor’ most days played: Which 19 castaways hold the record?

7. Noelle Lambert

Despite her many attempts to make game-changing moves, Noelle has been at the mercy of other players for far too long. Her use of the Steal-a-Vote on Owen to get James out wasn’t exactly the stroke of genius she thinks it was because she had enough votes against James anyway. That Sami was able to get Karla to vote out James should clue Noelle in to how close some of the other players are and how few of them are working closely with her. At this point, no one besides Owen really needs Noelle’s vote in order to secure a majority so she may simply become an “easy” vote to make in the next few weeks.

8. Cassidy Clark

Like Noelle, Cassidy thinks she’s making more decisions than she actually is. Despite being in a tight three with Karla and James, Cassidy was unable to get that alliance to vote Ryan out earlier than they did. And when Ryan finally gets voted out, Cassidy has very little to do with it, except for the fact that Jesse and Cody think of her as less of a threat than they did Ryan. Now without James and with Karla having multiple options of her own, Cassidy no longer has the strength of an alliance to rely on. Though this could be the moment she breaks out with a huge move (she’d have to spearhead the elimination of Karla, Jesse or Cody to achieve this), it doesn’t seem like Cassidy has the connections in the game to actually make anything happen.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.