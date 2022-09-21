‘Survivor 43’ tribe designations and colors: Who’s on Baka, Coco, Vesi tribes?

The first episode of a new “Survivor” season can often feel like homework to longtime fans, as they’re introduced to 18 brand new personalities and multiple tribes within the span of an hour (or, in the case of Season 43, the span of two hours). That’s why Gold Derby is providing you with this handy dandy cheat sheet of the “Survivor 43” tribe designations and colors. Scroll down to see how the 18 castaways have been divided into the Baka (yellow), Coco (blue) and Vesi (red) tribes for this Fall 2022 installment. The show premieres Wednesday, September 21 on CBS.

First up, a quick reminder that “Survivor 43” filmed in early spring in the beautiful islands of Fiji (the show’s permanent home). And once again, there will be no theme/subtitle for the new cycle. Gone are the days of titles like “Survivor: Worlds Apart” or “Survivor: Edge of Extinction,” replaced instead by the number of the season. It’s likely this trend will continue for “Survivor 44,” “Survivor 45,” etc. unless the producers decide to switch things up for a future All Stars season.

BAKA TRIBE (YELLOW)

Elisabeth “Elie” Scott (age 31), clinical psychologist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Mike “Gabler” Gabler (age 52), heart valve specialist from Meridian, Idaho

Morriah Young (age 28), teacher from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Owen Knight (age 30), college admissions director from New Orleans, Louisiana

Jeanine Zheng (age 24), UX designer from San Francisco, California

Sami Layadi (age 19), pet cremator from Las Vegas, Nevada

COCO TRIBE (BLUE)

James Jones (age 37), event planner from Philadelphia,Pennsylvania

Lindsay Carmine (age 42), pediatric nurse from Downingtown, Pennsylvania

Ryan Medrano (age 25), warehouse associate from El Paso, Texas

Geo Bustamante (age 36), project manager from Honolulu, Hawaii

Karla Cruz Godoy (age 28), educational project manager from Newark, Delaware

Cassidy Clark (age 26), designer from Austin, Texas

VESI TRIBE (RED)

Dwight Moore (age 22), graduate student from Collierville, Tennessee

Nneka Ejere (age 43), pharmacist from Weatherford, Texas

Cody Assenmacher (age 35), elevator salesman from Honolulu, Hawaii

Noelle Lambert (age 25), U.S. Paralympian from Manchester, New Hampshire

Jesse Lopez (age 30), political science Ph.D. from Durham, North Carolina

Justine Brennan (age 29), cyber security saleswoman from Marina Del Rey, California

