‘Survivor’ mystery solved: Why was Daniel allowed to sit out so many challenges?

Remember back in 2020’s “Survivor: Winners at War” when Sandra Diaz-Twine repeatedly sat out challenges? It prompted many fans to wonder about the long-standing rule regarding sitting out back-to-back comps. At the time, former winner Sarah Lacina explained, “The rule is you can’t sit out the reward challenge then the immunity challenge. Since we are having immunity/reward challenges, the rule doesn’t apply in this situation.”

Two years later, during the fifth episode of “Survivor 42,” Jeff Probst remarked on Daniel Strunk doing the same thing. “Again Daniel gonna sit out,” the host stated with a bit of a surprised tone. But don’t worry, Daniel didn’t break any rules, just like Queen Sandra didn’t. Since “Survivor 42” is having combined reward/immunity challenges, that means tribes with extra people are allowed to sit out the same player episode to episode.

Daniel, a leukemia survivor, dislocated his shoulder in the Season 42 premiere, which made him a physical liability to his Vati tribe since Day 1. In the 10 days that followed, the 30-year-old Michigan law clerk was happy to sit out challenge after challenge, particularly those involving swimming. However, when he decided to go for a swim in the ocean to try to catch fish, it made his fellow players suspicious of his injury.

“If he comes out with a limp arm again, I swear to God,” whispered a “confused” Lydia Meredith at the start of Episode 5.

“Wait, so he can’t compete in any physical challenges, but he can go literally spear fishing?” asked Hai Giang.

Mike Turner added to the group’s frustration, noting in a confessional, “Daniel says he has to stay out of all the fishing challenges because he can’t swim. Do you see how far that coral reef is?” He then wondered aloud, “How long can you carry a guy before he becomes a true liability?”

When Vati lost the challenge, it sent the tribe to tribal council for the second time this season. Daniel’s physical liability, mixed with his previous attempts at gunning for Lydia, resulted in the power duo of Hai and Lydia voting for him. Since Daniel and Chanelle Howell both received two votes, it prompted a re-vote; Mike then switched his vote to Daniel, sending him home. “It’s only once in a lifetime, I’m gonna enjoy this,” the superfan declared when Jeff snuffed his torch.

In his parting words, Daniel stated, “I got totally blindsided. I would have preferred to execute the blindside, but at least I got a form of blindside. That’s part of the ‘Survivor’ experience. If I could have scripted my life, I probably wouldn’t have given myself leukemia, right? And if I could have scripted ‘Survivor,’ I probably would have had myself winning. But the beauty of life is that it’s unscripted. That’s how we find meaning in it.”

