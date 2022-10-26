‘Survivor’ first boots we desperately want to see play again, ranked

“Survivor” players know that only one person can win the game, but it always stings to be the first one eliminated. The pain of being booted first from your season has to be a difficult one to get over, especially for those who really wanted to play the game. First boots are often targeted because of age or challenge performance or etiquette around camp, and it’s sad to see people’s torch be snuffed after only three days on the island. Some early vote-offs make such an impression, however, that they are remembered even today. Above you can scroll through our gallery of memorable “Survivor” first boots ranked (or click here for direct access). We hope they get another chance to play again one day.

The latest addition to our gallery is Morriah Young (“Survivor 43”). The rainbow-wearing castaway was the first person voted out of Season 43, by a unanimous vote of 5–1. This Philadelphia teacher, age 28, was a breath of fresh air on the show and someone we’d love to see play again. Morriah’s downfall was that she was too busy connecting to her new tribe mates as people rather than seeing them as pawns in a game.

Because of the “Edge of Extinction” twist of vote-offs going to a separate island, nearly every fan remembers Reem Daly. She was a saving grace that made the whole endeavor worth it. Her frank attitude caused her to be voted out first but thanks to the EoE twist, we got to see Reem on our screens every week and gave us TV gold, telling it like it was at every turn. Even beyond her dynamic personality, she proved to be a survivor, staying on the Edge of Extinction for 32 days, so she could definitely hack it in another season.

Nadiya Anderson (“Survivor: San Juan del Sur”) tops our list in part because her twin sister Natalie Anderson, amazingly, went on to win the entire season. Nadiya was quickly targeted by her tribe because of her previous association with “The Amazing Race” and voted out at their first Tribal Council. But what would’ve happened if Nadiya and Natalie switched? Would Natalie have been voted out first? Would Nadiya have gone on to win? Let’s give Nadiya another chance to prove herself.

