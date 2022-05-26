3 ‘Survivor’ legends talk diversity, new 26-day schedule and too many advantages

Three “Survivor” legends — Lauren-Ashley Beck (Season 39), Brice Johnston (Season 28) and Ozzy Lusth (Seasons 13, 16, 23 and 34) — attended a Season 42 finale watch party at Busby’s West on May 25 to see who would became the latest member of the show’s iconic winners list. They were joined by many former castaways (including Season 33 champ Adam Klein and Season 36 winner Wendell Holland), other reality TV show stars, plus dozens of fans who all watched the three-hour episode live on CBS. Gold Derby was on hand to talk with the trio of former players about how the reality TV show has evolved in recent years.

“I feel like for a long time ‘Survivor’ has missed the mark and I feel like it is so great to see the diversity,” Brice told me. He is the first openly gay Black person to play, and now he’s “honored to see the trans representation, the POC representation, the women representation.” Brice added, “I love it and I am rooting for everyone. I think that 41 and 42 have really set the bar so high, and I can’t wait to see what 43 brings.”

Lauren chimed in that it’s “amazing” the show has included more diverse players, including for the first time “three Black women playing ‘Survivor,'” namely Maryanne Oketch, Drea Wheeler and Chanelle Howell. “I just hope they continue to stick with what they said,” Lauren declared about the network’s 50% diversity mandate initiated in 2020.

“I don’t like that it’s 26 days,” challenge beast Ozzy proclaimed about the new “Survivor” timeline, which used to last 39 days (as all fans know by heart). “I think it should go back to 39 and just stick with that. But that being said, the last two seasons have been incredible. Just to piggyback on what these guys are saying, it just reflects the amazing diversity that we have in this country and the fact that we have only now recently started to see that, I think we’re seeing some of the best seasons of ‘Survivor.'”

As for whether “Survivor” has too many advantages nowadays, Brice revealed, “I think that watching Season 41 is a lot, however seeing 41 and then seeing 42, I was able to process it a lot more and take it in. So I was excited, and I understood it.” Some of the new twists included the beware advantages, the knowledge is power advantage and the risk/reward summit advantages.

Lauren said, “I just wonder as a player how confused they are on the beach. That’s my thing. Because there are so many things at play. So many advantages and extra votes and this and that. I feel like my head would be spinning … We want to get to know the people, too.”

Ozzy remarked on how “maybe if the season was 39 days, maybe having that many advantages might make sense, but with a short, condensed season sometimes it just feels a little too much.” He agreed with Brice that it was “actually pretty cool” to see all of the same advantages play out in Season 41 and Season 42.

Brice would “love to see more” of the pre-merge part of the season, as that’s always been his favorite part of “Survivor.” “I don’t want to date my age, but I’ve been a fan of the show for over a decade … I think that sometimes we don’t see enough of the first boot. Like this season, Zach Wurtenberger was amazing!” He then laughed, “And sometimes the third boots are the best,” a not-so-subtle wink at his own experience in Season 28.

The three “Survivor” legends then shouted in unison the name of the player they hoped would win later that night: “Maryanne!”