‘Survivor’ showmance cut short: Maryanne confesses her ‘crush’ on Zach — he’s ‘literally picture perfect’

After 42 seasons and two decades on the air, even Jeff Probst is occasionally left speechless. That’s exactly what happened during the second episode of “Survivor 42” when the Taku and Vati tribes got their first look at the new Ika tribe after Zach Wurtenberger‘s elimination. Upon seeing Zach missing from the cast, Maryanne Oketch‘s mouth dropped open in shock. “I told my tribe, and I guess I’ll tell all of you, Zach is like every type of white guy that I have a crush on,” Maryanne explained. “So there goes that.”

Wasting no time, Jeff immediately started grilling her on her romantic feelings toward the MIA castaway. “Really? So a blossoming love affair is over?” he wondered aloud. “I just want to take this moment, Maryanne, to show how beautiful this is. In the midst of a very difficult game, you still have a little hope for love.”

Maryanne reiterated that she didn’t want a showmance, but that if she and Zach met up on a tribe swap and connected, then “after this is over” maybe they could have started dating. She then confessed, “I have a 100% rejection rate with all the guys I’ve liked. I’ll focus on the game now, but a little part of me was like [shimmying dance].”

As the entire cast laughed, Jeff chimed in, “I will just say, as somebody who loves love, keep hope alive. Just because you’ve been rejected 100%, it means they aren’t the right people. That’s all that means.”

The three tribes soon competed in a classic “Survivor” immunity challenge, with the players being blindfolded while running through an obstacle course. Vati and Ika shared in the victory, which meant Maryanne’s Taku tribe had to pay a visit to tribal council. That’s where Jeff got even more information about the showmance that never happened. “Love really is on your mind right now,” he realized.

“Don’t send me to Zach, I’m not ready, please,” Maryanne pleaded to her fellow tribe members. “It’s like, being 23 and always thinking, ‘Maybe there’s something wrong with you because no one romantically likes you.’ It’s something in which I’ve always been working on. The thing is, Zachary is literally picture perfect and I’m like, ‘Hey God, is that you?’ Wow, is this like a two for one? You win ‘Survivor’ and you also get a man?”

Maryanne then envisioned a scenario where she would be at the reunion show and Jeff asked her on live television about her relationship, and she’d reply, “Well Jeff, thank you for putting me on Season 42, it’s a whole big sign.” She readily admitted, “Even though the point of the game is about winning, you still think about the little things, too.”

Despite some earlier tribe discussions focusing on possibly getting out Maryanne because of her over-the-top enthusiasm, the group still voted unanimously to oust stay-at-home mom Marya Sherron. Since Marya played her shot in the dark advantage, she lost her vote, so she became the second unanimous vote in “Survivor” history after, you guessed it, Zach.

