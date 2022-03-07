Could Susan Kelechi Watson get double Emmy nominations for the final season of ‘This Is Us’?

Susan Kelechi Watson is one of two main cast members from “This Is Us” yet to score an Emmy nomination. While a vast majority of her scenes as Beth Pearson are with her TV husband, Sterling K. Brown, who has been nominated five times and awarded once for his performance, Watson’s work has continued to go unsung by the TV academy. Voters now have one last opportunity to right that wrong for the final season of “This Is Us,” which, for the first time, gives the actress two opportunities to score some Emmy love.

The recent episode “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two” not only gave Beth the opportunity to step into the spotlight but for Watson to take on a new role behind the scenes at “This Is Us.” The actress co-wrote the episode with Eboni Freeman, one of the show’s executive story editors, giving her the freedom to shape Beth’s story. The episode, a spiritual sequel to “Our Little Island Girl” from Season 3, follows Beth as she serves as a mentor to her ballet students and confronts her own past, having been dropped by her own instructor when she was a promising teenage ballerina. Beth ultimately breaks the cycle by providing opportunity to her own budding student.

While many shows fade from their former Emmy glory, “This Is Us” has stayed relatively strong, landing multiple nominations above and below the line for Season 5 last year. If voters give one last goodbye hug to the NBC drama, it is possible that they could finally provide some justice for Watson and even Justin Hartley, the other main cast member who has yet to earn Emmy attention. In Watson’s case, she should be helped by the Best Drama Supporting Actress category inevitably having eight nominees.

The writing nomination will be a more difficult challenge as “This Is Us” has yet to score a bid in this field. However, we did see “Pose” finally break into Best Drama Writing for its final season last year, so there is a chance that scribes within the academy will acknowledge the series on its final shot if they think Watson has the, uh, right stuff.

