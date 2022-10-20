Sydney Kronmiller was ‘robbed’ during ‘The Voice’ battles this week, say viewers [POLL RESULTS]

Earlier this week, Gold Derby conducted a poll asking “The Voice” Season 22 viewers to tell us who was most robbed during the first two weeks of the battles. Well, the results are in and it’s a landslide for Sydney Kronmiller of Team Camila Cabello. More than half of all voters (57%, to be exact) picked Sydney in our poll. The 25-year-old singer from Ogden, Utah sang “Latch” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Camila and Gwen Stefani. She lost her battle of “Paparazzi” this week against Eric Who.

Do you agree with your fellow “The Voice” fans that Sydney was most robbed during the battles? Here are the complete poll results:

57% — Sydney Kronmiller

13% — Tanner Fussell

11% — Grace Bello

9% — Benny Weag

6% — Ansley Burns

2% — Dia Malai

2% — Ava Lynn Thuresson

0% — Jillian Jordyn, Julia Aslanli, Nia Skyfer, SOLsong

In the video above, watch the battle of “Paparazzi” that resulted in Sydney going home and Eric staying. “I have literally never heard a voice like your before,” Camila told Sydney before giving her the bad news. “Your note choices were so different and weird, and the way you slide in and out of falsetto.” Camila admitted to being “so stressed” about making her decision, but she ultimately went with Eric because he “really grew as an artist.”

The closest person to Sydney in our poll is Tanner Fussell at 13%, but that’s still a whopping 44 points below her. Tanner is the 28-year-old country singer from Statesboro, Georgia who sang “Anymore” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from Blake Shelton. He lost his battle of “Folsom Prison Blues” against Austin Montgomery.

In all, 11 artists were cut from the competition during Week 1 and Week 2 of the battles. After their coaches paired them up against each other in head-to-head match-ups, a winner was named and the loser was forced to go home.

However, each judge had the option of saving their own at-risk artist or stealing one from another team. The three saves so far went to Steven McMorran (Team Camila), Destiny Leigh (Team Gwen) and The Marilynds (Team Legend). And the two steals so far were for Jay Allen (Blake stole from Gwen) and Jaeden Luke (Camila stole from Blake).

Here is Sydney Kronmiller’s official “The Voice” bio from NBC: “Sydney grew up around music, and during her childhood, her dad would sing her and her sister to sleep with his guitar, which always turned into a full-on concert before bed. Her mother also remembers Sydney started singing when she was still in a stroller. Unfortunately, Sydney’s mother battled an alcohol addiction. Despite the difficulties they encountered as a family, her mother overcame alcoholism, and Sydney credits both of her parents for giving her the push to follow her passion in music. In high school, Sydney was the president of the show choir and was in a musical trio with a friend and her sister. She is now currently going to school at Berklee College of Music.”

