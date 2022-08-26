Cate Blanchett manipulates time in eerie trailer for ‘Tár’

No, she’s not playing a superhero (unless you are a lifelong Tanglewood member) but Cate Blanchett is heard describing how she can stop time in the new, strange trailer for “Tár,” the mysterious upcoming feature from Todd Field.

It’s been 16 years since Field’s last film, “Little Children,” for which Kate Winslet received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, as did Jackie Earle Haley for Best Supporting Actor and Field himself, shared with Tom Perrotta for Best Adapted Screenplay. Prior to “Little Children” was 2001’s “In The Bedroom,” which accrued five Oscar nominations: Sissy Spacek for Best Actress, Tom Wilkinson for Best Actor, Marisa Tomei for Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay for Field and Robert Festinger, and Best Picture.

Field has spent the years since his awards-heavy films not-quite-getting projects off the ground, like a television adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s “Purity” and a movie version of Cormac McCarthy’s “Blood Meridian.” (His only completed credit is an episode of “Carnivàle.”) Prior to his work as a director, he was an actor; you may remember him in Victor Nuñez’s remarkable indie “Ruby in Paradise,” or in small roles in “Walking and Talking,” “Twister,” or as the piano player Nick Nightingale in “Eyes Wide Shut.”

“Tár,” an original screenplay, sees two-time Oscar-winner (and seven-time nominee) Cate Blanchett as classical music composer and conductor Lydia Tár, who has just taken over at “a major German orchestra.” Not much else is known, other than the movie, shot by cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister, has what can safely be called “a look.” From its eerie slow-motion images to high-angled weirdness and shots of European arts facilities ready for the pages of “Architectural Digest,” from a visual point of view, at least, it looks like Focus Features has a winner on its hands when it presents “Tár” at the Venice Film Festival.

“Tár” boasts original music by Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Icelandic composer who won the Original Score Oscar for “Joker,” and who also worked on “Chernobyl,” “Arrival,” “Sicario,” “The Revenant,” and “A Hijacking.” She has also collaborated with the experimental rock band Sunn O))) and electronic musicians The Knife. “Tár”’s new trailer opens with hardcore Western Classical records being tossed around like baseball cards, including one of Leonard Bernstein conducting Mahler’s 9th Symphony, a Deutsche Grammaphon (which means business) collection of Swiss opera singer Ernst Haefliger, and something from longtime Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra leader Zubin Mehta. Tote bag crowd is gonna’ dig this one!

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions