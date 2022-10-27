Taron Egerton (‘Black Bird’) could set a male acting record by triumphing at Golden Globes

Since 1988, Robin Williams has held the distinction of being the youngest man to receive Golden Globes for both film and TV acting. He set this record at age 36 by taking that year’s Best Film Comedy Actor prize for “Good Morning, Vietnam” after having already won Best TV Comedy Actor for “Mork & Mindy” when he was 28. Now, over three decades later, there is a strong chance he will finally be displaced by 33-year-old Taron Egerton, the Best Film Comedy Actor-winning star of “Rocketman” who is looking to pull off a TV triumph for “Black Bird.”

Egerton stars on the Apple TV+ limited series “Black Bird” as James Keene, an incarcerated drug dealer who agrees to work a confession out of serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) in exchange for a shorter sentence. He is presently in a solid second place position in Gold Derby’s Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor Golden Globe predictions, behind only Evan Peters (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”). Though Peters may benefit from the massive popularity of his show, he has never been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association before, and it is rare for a first-time Golden Globe nominee to win in this category.

Egerton would be the 57th person and 25th man to ever win at least one Golden Globe each for film and TV acting. Williams was only the second entrant on the male list, after trailblazer Dustin Hoffman (Best Film Drama Actor, “Kramer vs. Kramer,” 1980; Best TV Movie/Limited Actor, “Death of a Salesman,” 1986). On average, it takes a man 16 years to become a member of this club after his initial Golden Globe win, but Egerton may be about to do it in just three. The only male actors who have taken less time are Peter Fonda and Paul Giamatti, at two years each.

The average age at which actors join said male group is 59, with the oldest entrant being John Gielgud, who conquered the two possible supporting categories at 77 (film: “Arthur,” 1982) and 84 (TV: “War and Remembrance,” 1989). The one who had to wait the longest to add his name to the list was Gregory Peck, who won Best Film Drama Actor twice (“The Yearling,” 1947; “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 1963) before taking the 1999 Best TV Supporting Actor prize for the limited series “Moby Dick.”

While women generally have to wait almost as long as men (15 years) to win both types of Golden Globes, they typically do so earlier in life, with their average age of entry being 51. While Egerton would be the youngest man on the combined list, he would still rank behind Angelina Jolie, who won Best TV Supporting Actress for “George Wallace” (1998) at 22 and Best Film Supporting Actress for “Girl, Interrupted” two years later. Jolie is one of four women with only a two-year gap between her initial film and TV wins, with the others being Miranda Richardson, Julianne Moore and Olivia Colman. Joan Plowright is the only one of the 56 individuals who won both of her awards in less than two years, and she happened to do so on the same night in 1993 (Best Film Supporting Actress, “Enchanted April”’; Best TV Supporting Actress, “Stalin”).

“Black Bird” could reasonably net further Golden Globe nominations for Best TV Movie/Limited Series and Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor (potentially for both Hauser and Ray Liotta). If it does have a strong showing and the HFPA decides to share the limited series love, Egerton’s odds indicate that it would make sense for them to prioritize honoring him.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

