Taylor Hale on making ‘Big Brother’ history: ‘This is like winning Miss Congeniality all over again’

During every season finale of “Big Brother,” host Julie Chen Moonves hands out two checks: one worth $750,000 to the ultimate winner and one worth $50,000 to the person who viewers named America’s Favorite Houseguest. “We have made history,” Julie declared during Sunday’s “BB24” finale. Why? Because Taylor Hale was the recipient of both cash prizes, for the first time ever. (She also won a Princess Cruise for two — not too shabby!)

“This is like winning Miss Congeniality all over again, but there’s a cash prize this time,” the Michigan beauty queen said on live television after Julie made the big announcement. “I’m gonna spend a lot of money at the mall. Also I think I have to go and buy some potato chips after this.” Of course, Taylor made history in another way as well, as she now becomes the first Black woman to win “Big Brother.” (See the show’s winner’s list.)

Earlier during the two-hour episode, Matthew “Turner” Turner won Part 1 of the final Head of Household competition, and then Monte Taylor won Part 2. The guys faced off live in Part 3, with Monte prevailing. Monte then chose to evict Turner from the game, setting the stage for Monte and Taylor to go head-to-head in front of the jury. The nine jurors then voted 8-to-1 to reward Taylor as the winner of “Big Brother 24” and the $750,000 prize that goes along with it.

Julie asked Monte how he was feeling to win $75,000 as the season’s runner-up. “I feel so great right now, Julie,” he smiled. “Just so blessed for the opportunity to meet all of these people and play this game to the best of my ability. So I’m very appreciative right now.”

Julie revealed that the top three vote-getters in America’s vote were Taylor, Michael Bruner and Kyle Capener. By securing the title of America’s Favorite Houseguest, Taylor now joins the list that includes such past fan-faves as Janelle Pierzina, Jeff Schroeder, James Huling, Tyler Crispen, Da’Vonne Rogers and Tiffany Mitchell.