Foo Fighters predicted to win 2 Grammys, which would now mean posthumous honors for Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters are nominated for three Grammys at the awards that will be held on Sunday night, April 3. Tragically, these are the last nominations for the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly on March 25 at age 50. The group have been Recording Academy favorites for decades, so they’re a good chance they’ll be awarded again. In fact, our odds say they’ll win two out of the three.

Based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, Foo Fighters are odds-on favorites for Best Rock Performance for “Making a Fire.” This would be only their second victory in the category after they took home the award for “Walk” in 2012. They’re also the front-runners for Best Rock Album for “Medicine at Midnight,” which would be their fifth victory in the category following wins for “There Is Nothing Left to Lose” (2001), “One by One” (2004), “Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace” (2008), and “Wasting Light” (2012). No artist has won Best Rock Album more times.

The group’s third nomination is Best Rock Song for “Waiting on a War.” They’re the dark horse in that category according to our users, ranking just behind front-runner Paul McCartney for “Find My Way.” If Foo Fighters are able to upset, it would be their third Grammy in this category following “Walk” (2012) and “Run” (2018), though interestingly Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl won this award with McCartney in 2014 for their collaboration “Cut Me Some Slack.”

The Foo Fighters have won 12 Grammys total, making them one of the most honored bands in the awards’ history, behind only U2 (22 wins), Union Station (14 wins), and The Chicks (13 wins). But if our odds are right that they’ll add to their total on Sunday, it won’t be in response to Hawkins’s untimely passing. The awards were originally scheduled to air in January but were delayed due to a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. So voting for winners was over well before his death.

That’s similar to last year, when beloved jazz musician Chick Corea died in February at age 79. That was about a month before the Grammy ceremony but after voting had closed. Corea won his 24th and 25th career trophies when prizes were handed out, and this year he has four more posthumous nominations. The academy has also also given posthumous awards to David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, and Chris Cornell in recent years, with Cornell also receiving more posthumous noms in 2022. Do you agree that the Grammys will celebrate Hawkins and his bandmates this year?

