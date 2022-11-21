Taylor Swift completes clean sweep of 2022 American Music Awards, bringing career total to 40 AMAs

The Swifties came out in force at the 2022 American Music Awards. Taylor Swift came in with six nominations at these fan-voted kudos, and she left with six trophies. She has now won 40 AMAs, extending her record as the most awarded artist of all time. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Half of Swift’s wins were announced during the afternoon at an audio pre-show on social media: Favorite Pop Female Artist, Favorite Country Female Artist, and Favorite Country Album for “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Then in prime time she collected Favorite Pop Album — also for “Red (Taylor’s Version)” — Favorite Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film,” and finally Artist of the Year. She has now won Artist of the Year seven times, which is also the all-time record.

In categories not including Taylor Swift, music fans spread the wealth. Following her victory in the same category at the MTV Video Music Awards, Dove Cameron claimed New Artist of the Year. Harry Styles claimed Favorite Pop Song for “As It Was” to match his Favorite Pop Male Artist prize won earlier in the day. Dan and Shay took home Favorite Country Duo/Group for the fourth year in a row. Wizkid prevailed in a new category, Favorite Afrobeats Artist. Rock races were split between Machine Gun Kelly (Favorite Rock Artist) and Maneskin (Favorite Rock Song for “Beggin'”).

The night ended with the night’s honorary prize: the Icon Award for Lionel Richie presented by Smokey Robinson and including a musical tribute by Stevie Wonder and Charlie Puth.

