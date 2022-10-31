Of course Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ is the #1 album on the Billboard 200, but it did even better than you might think

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Taylor Swift‘s new album “Midnights” debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 for the tracking week that ended October 27. There was really no way she wasn’t going to have the number-one album given her track record and the anticipation preceding this collection. But even with that in mind the numbers she posted were pretty mind-boggling. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Midnights” started with 1.578 million equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That’s the biggest week for an album since Adele‘s “25” debuted with almost 3.5 million units in December 2015. Of its units, 1.14 million came from album sales, which already makes “Midnights” the bestselling album of 2022. Streaming added 419,000 units to that tally, making this the third biggest streaming week of all time (behind Drake‘s “Scorpion” and “Certified Lover Boy“) and the number-one streaming week ever for a woman. And if all that weren’t enough, Swift has also now tied Barbra Streisand for the most number-one albums for a woman with 11.

Swift’s ascent knocks last week’s number-one album, Lil Baby‘s “It’s Only Me,” down to number-two. That means Bad Bunny’s indomitable “Un Verano Sin Ti” has dropped out of the top two for the first time since its release. It’s the first album ever to spend its first 24 weeks in the top two, and it’s still the number-one album of the year by equivalent album units with almost three million as of this writing. But Swift might be coming for that title too.

