Billboard 200: Taylor Swift (‘Midnights’) holds on to #1 for a 2nd week while The Beatles make a comeback

Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for the second time for the tracking week that ended November 3. It had a substantial 78% drop in equivalent album units, but its first week was so huge that even with such a steep drop it was still in blockbuster territory. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Midnights” debuted with 1.578 million units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. That was the biggest number since Adele‘s “25” debuted seven years ago with more than three million units, and it resulted in Swift making history by claiming every spot in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. No one had ever done that before.

SEECast your ballot for Gold Derby Music Awards nominations

This week the album slipped to 342,000, which “merely” makes this the third biggest week for any album in 2022, behind “Midnights'” first week and Harry Styles‘s debut week of “Harry’s House” (521,000 units). It’s also a higher total of units than numbers two through seven on the chart combined. So clearly still a week to die for.

Numbers two and three on the chart hold steady: Lil Baby‘s “It’s Only Me” in second position with 81,000 units and Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti” in third place with 62,000 units. Coming in at number-four, though, is a blast from the past: The Beatles‘ 1966 chart-topping album “Revolver,” thanks to a deluxe special edition reissue. Rounding out the top five is Morgan Wallen‘s long-running “Dangerous.”

Be sure to make your predictions so that artists can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next tracking week begins every Friday. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our music forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.