Watch the lyric video for Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’: Will she win Oscar?

Now that Taylor Swift has officially released her new song “Carolina” from the upcoming film “Where the Crawdads Sing,” does it sound like an Oscar-winner to you? Watch the lyric video above and vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

When Swift first announced that she would be recording a song for the film, she explained on social media, “‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible Daisy Edgar-Jones and produced by the brilliant Reese Witherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.”

She composed “Carolina” and brought Aaron Dessner onboard to produce it. Dessner is a founding member of the alternative rock band The National and also teamed up with Swift on her 2020 albums “Folklore” and “Evermore,” as well as her 2021 “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings of her albums “Fearless” and “Red.” Like the songs from “Folklore” and “Evermore,” “Carolina” leans away from the breezy pop sound that made Swift internationally famous and evokes a more plaintive mood.

This isn’t the first time Swift has written music for film. She previously co-wrote and performed “Safe and Sound” for “The Hunger Games” (2012) along with The Civil Wars and producer/co-writer T-Bone Burnett. She then co-wrote and performed “Sweeter Than Fiction” for “One Chance” (2013). After that came “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for “Fifty Shades Darker” (2017). Then “Beautiful Ghosts,” which she co-wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber for the “Cats” film adaptation. And most recently she co-wrote “Only the Young” for “Miss Americana” (2020), the Netflix documentary that explored her life and career.

But Swift hasn’t gotten an Oscar nomination yet. It’s too early to tell what competition “Carolina” might face in next year’s race for Best Original Song. But she should take heart. It took Beyonce until 2022 to earn her first Oscar nom, for “Be Alive” from “King Richard.” So there’s a good chance Swift’s time will come.

