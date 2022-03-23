Taylor Swift coming for Oscar in 2023 with original song from ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

In 2022 music superstars Beyonce and Billie Eilish received their first Oscar nominations for songwriting. Could Taylor Swift join them in 2023? She revealed on Instagram on March 22 that she’s contributing an original song, “Carolina,” to the upcoming film “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

“‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” said Swift in her post. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible Daisy Edgar-Jones and produced by the brilliant Reese Witherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.” She wrote “Carolina” on her own and recruited Aaron Dessner to produce the recording. Dessner is a founding member of the alternative rock band The National and also collaborated with Swift on her 2020 albums “Folklore” and “Evermore” as well as her 2021 “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings of her albums “Fearless” and “Red.”

This isn’t Swift’s first foray into feature film music. She co-wrote and performed “Safe and Sound” for “The Hunger Games” (2012) with The Civil Wars and producer/co-writer T-Bone Burnett. She also co-wrote and performed “Sweeter Than Fiction” for “One Chance” (2013). Then came “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for “Fifty Shades Darker” (2017). She followed that with “Beautiful Ghosts,” which she co-wrote with Andrew Lloyd Webber for the ill-fated 2019 film adaptation of his musical “Cats.” And she co-wrote “Only the Young” for “Miss Americana” (2020), the Netflix documentary that covered multiple years of her life and career.

But Swift has yet to earn an Oscar nomination. It’s too early to tell what competition “Carolina” might face in next year’s race for Best Original Song. But she should take heart. It took Beyonce until just this year to earn her first Oscar nom, for “Be Alive” from “King Richard.” So there’s a good chance Swift’s time will come sooner or later.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?