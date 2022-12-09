Taylor Swift set to make her feature directing debut with Searchlight Pictures

Given the increasing ambition of her music videos, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Taylor Swift is preparing to make her feature directorial debut. Searchlight Pictures will produce the film, for which Swift has also written an original screenplay.

Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Swift has directed a number of her own music videos stretching back to her teenage years. Since her 2019 album “Lover” she has directed almost all of her videos, making history in the process. She has won Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards three times, more than any other artist. She prevailed for “Bad Blood,” “You Need to Calm Down,” and “All Too Well: The Short Film,” the last two of which she also directed.

She additionally won two VMAs for Best Direction, for “The Man” and “All Too Well,” which makes her the only performer to have won twice for their work behind the camera. “All Too Well,” a 15-minute clip accompanying her epic 10-minute version of that song, is also eligible for an Oscar for Best Live Action Short.

Swift wouldn’t be the first to graduate from music video direction to feature filmmaking. Three-time VMA winner Spike Jonze eventually won an Oscar for his screenplay for “Her.” Triple VMA champ David Fincher has earned Oscar noms for helming “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “The Social Network,” and “Mank.” And VMA winners Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris directed the Oscar-winning film “Little Miss Sunshine.”

Those are just a few of the examples of filmmakers who have successfully made the jump. Will Swift join their ranks?

