Taylor Swift tied the all-time Grammy record for Song of the Year nominations – now can she finally win it?

Taylor Swift is known for her prowess as a songwriter, so it’s ironic that among all her accolades throughout her career, she hasn’t won Song of the Year at the Grammys yet. This year she tied the all-time record for the most nominations in the category. But among those who hold the record, she’s the only one without a trophy. Will that change this year?

Swift has been nominated six times now for Song of the Year. Those nominations are as follows:

2010: “You Belong with Me”; lost to Beyonce‘s “Single Ladies”

2015: “Shake it Off”; lost to Sam Smith‘s “Stay with Me”

2016: “Blank Space”; lost to Ed Sheeran‘s “Thinking Out Loud”

2020: “Lover”; lost to Billie Eilish‘s “Bad Guy”

2021: “Cardigan”; lost to H.E.R.‘s “I Can’t Breathe”

2023: “All Too Well”; pending

The two other artists with six nominations apiece are legends Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie. McCartney’s noms were for “A Hard Day’s Night,” “Yesterday,” “Michelle,” “Hey Jude,” “Let it Be,” and “Ebony and Ivory”; his sole victory in the category was for “Michelle.” Richie, meanwhile, earned bids for “Three Times a Lady,” “Lady,” “Endless Love,” “All Night Long,” “Hello,” and “We Are the World”; his sole victory was for “We Are the World.”

Richie’s track record should give Swift some hope since he didn’t win until his sixth try, and now Swift is on her sixth attempt. However, “All Too Well” ranks fourth in the category according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby Users. Two-time champ Adele is the front-runner to win number-three for “Easy on Me,” followed by “As it Was” by Harry Styles and “Break My Soul” by Beyonce.

But hope is not lost for Swift. She’s predicted to win by one of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Grammys, and by three of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from the last two years. And maybe she’ll benefit from having the longest song — the nominated version of “All Too Well” runs 10 minutes, so it may at least qualify as the most songwriting in the category. Is that enough to dethrone Adele?

