Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Rihanna among nominees for 4th Annual SCL Awards

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Weird Al Yankovic are among the nominees announced Thursday morning for the Fourth Annual SCL Awards from the Society of Composers & Lyricists honoring scores and songs in visual media. Swift, Gaga and Rihanna were all nominated in the Outstanding Song for a Drama/Documentary category, Swift for her tune “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” Gaga along with Bloodpop for “Hold My Hand from “Top Gun: Maverick,” and Rihanna along with Tems, Ludwig Goransson and Ryan Coogler for “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Also nominated in that same category were Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for their song “(You Made it Feel Like) Home” from the film “Bones and All,” and Diane Warren for “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman.”

Singled out for honors in the Outstanding Score for a Studio Film category are Alexandre Desplat for “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Carter Burwell for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Michael Abels for “Nope,” Michael Giacchino for “The Batman” and John Powell for “Don’t Worry Darling.” For scoring an independent film, the nominees include Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Sharon Farber for “Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power,” Ryan Lott for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Rob Simonsen for “The Whale” and Mark Smythe for “The Reef: Stalked.” Yankovic himself scored a nom for the song “Now You Know” in his biopic as part of the Outstanding Song for a Musical/Comedy lineup.

Past winners of the SCLs who went on to win Oscars include Hans Zimmer for “Dune,'” Billie Eilish and FINNEAS for “No Time to Die,” Reznor, Ross and Jon Batiste for “Soul” and Hildur Guonadottir for “Joker.” Next month, composer and director recipients of the SCL Spirit on Collaboration Award will be announced.

The Fourth Annual SCL Awards will be held February 15 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles and hosted by actor-singer-songwriter Darren Criss. The full list of nominees follows.

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR A STUDIO FILM

Alexandre Desplat – “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Carter Burwell – “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Michael Abels – “Nope”

Michael Giacchio – “The Batman”

John Powell – “Don’t Worry Darling”

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR AN INDEPENDENT FILM

Leo Birenberg, Zach Robinson – “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Sharon Faber – “Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power”

Ryan Lott – “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Rob Simonsen – “The Whale”

Mark Smythe – “The Reef: Stalked”

OUTSTANDING SONG FOR A MUSICAL/COMEDY

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro – “Ciao Papa” from “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Khiyon Hursey, Sukari Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Mark Sonnenblick – “Good Afternoon” from “Spirited”

Danny Elfman – “Light the Match” from “Central Park

Billy Eichner, Marc Shaiman – “Love is Not Love” from “Bros”

Weird Al Yankovic – “Now You Know” from “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

OUTSTANDING SONG FOR A DRAMA/DOCUMENTARY

Diane Warren – “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”

Lady Gaga, Bloodpop – “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

Tems, Rihanna, Ludwig Goransson, Ryan Coogler – “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – “(You Make it Feel Like) Home” from “Bones and All”

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR TELEVISION

Nicholas Britell – “Andor”

Siddhartha Khosla – “Only Murders in the Building”

Bear McCreary – “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Theodore Shapiro – “Severance”

Cristobal Tapia De Veer – “The White Lotus”

OUTSTANDING SCORE FOR INTERACTIVE MEDIA

Nainita Desai – “Immortality”

Stephanie Economou – “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Regnarok”

Bear McCreary – “God of War Ragnarok”

Winifred Phillips – “Jurassic World Primal Ops”

Christopher Willis – “Car Burglar”

DAVID RASKIN AWARD FOR EMERGING TALENT