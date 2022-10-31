Taylor Swift (‘Midnights’): What’s the best song on the album?

Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” made history in its debut week of release. It achieved 1.578 million album units, the biggest week for any album since Adele‘s “25” launched seven years ago. And that landmark success carried over to the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, where Swift did something unprecedented: she took all of the top 10 slots in a single week. What’s more, all 13 tracks from “Midnights” ranked among the top 15. But what’s the best song from the original edition of the album (not counting the bonus tracks on the “3am Edition”). Scroll down to vote in our poll at the bottom of this post.

The lead single from the album, “Anti-Hero,” was released on the same day as the rest of the collection, and it led the way by debuting at number-one. It’s the ninth chart-topper of Swift’s career, following “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “Shake it Off,” “Blank Space,” “Bad Blood,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Cardigan,” “Willow,” and “All Too Well.” Only six other women have topped the chart with that many or more singles.

Following “Anti-Hero” in this week were “Lavender Haze” at number-two, “Maroon” at number-three, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey at number-four, “Midnight Rain” at number-five, “Bejeweled” at number-six, “Question…?” at number-seven, “You’re on Your Own, Kid” at number-eight, “Karma” at number-nine, and “Vigilante Shit” at number-10. Just outside the top 10 were “Mastermind” at number-13, “Labyrinth” at number-14, and “Sweet Nothing” at number-15.

The last artist who came close to this achievement was Canadian rapper Drake. Last year he owned nine of the top-10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 when his album “Certified Lover Boy” debuted at number-one. Close, but not quite a clean sweep.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?