Fans anticipate what Taylor Swift’s new ‘Midnights’ album will sound like

Taylor Swift did more than win Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She also used the platform to announce that she has a new album coming out October 21. A few hours later she confirmed that it would be an entirely new collection called “Midnights” and not the next re-recording of her earlier work. But what will it sound like? Our forums posters have been speculating ever since the announcement. Join their discussion here.

Swift has changed her sound multiple times in her career thus far. She started in a country-pop style when she was a teenager. Then she pivoted away from Nashville and transitioned successfully into pure pop. And most recently she surprised listeners with an indie rock/folk pivot on her albums “Folklore” and “Evermore.” So what’s next?

On Twitter she described “Midnights” as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” and forum poster Lorenzo Dillard wonders like the rest of us, “Which direction will Taylor go? Pop? Country? Alternative? I’d be interested in what a dance album from her would sound like.” Bridgers13 says, “I want another ‘Folklore’-like tbh. But I love me some country pop Taylor too.” Almanzarlamarcarlile predicts this will be “her incoming rock serve.”

The artwork Swift posted reminds Anna Artdeco of Lorde‘s “Melodrama.” “It might not be the cover and just a promo pic but I’m kinda expecting songs like ‘The Louvre.'” J_e_r_r_y is “thinking of an indie pop rock vibe. And while the songs will be sad and/or very serious thematically we’ll get a couple of bops.” Rue admits, “I have no idea what genre it’s going to be. Love that it’s a concept piece though. Already ordered the vinyl!”

Which creative direction do you hope “Midnights” takes? Vote in our poll below to let us know which genre you hope she leans into with this collection.

