Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ reactions: Some fans say she’s a ‘mastermind,’ others call it a ‘hot mess’ – where do you stand?

The release of a new Taylor Swift album is always a seismic moment in music whether it’s by surprise like “Folklore” and “Evermore” or with weeks of advance notice like “Midnights,” which dropped on October 21. Fans jumped right in and have been sharing their thoughts here in our forums. Make sure to join the discussion and share your own Taylor Swift “Midnights” reactions.

“She’s a mastermind,” says poster Monstro. And PopGuy adds, “Another critically acclaimed smash! And another reason for Clownderby to stay pressed and ugly!!” But other early responses have been more mixed than that. M argues, “The first few tracks were nice, but you quickly lose interest afterwards.” JoÃ£o Pedro Costa CalaÃ§a says, “‘Anti Hero’ is the only standout for me.” Smurty11 suggests, “She needs to take a break from [producer] Jack Antonoff. It sounds too much like ‘Lover’ and that album has not aged well.” Lorenzo Dillard says, “Taylor has set the bar so high that I felt a bit underwhelmed. Again, it’s not bad. Just not very memorable.” Clement goes as far as to call it a “hot mess.”

But are our forum posters outliers? What’s interesting is that early reviews have been absolutely glowing. GD observes, “General consensus I see is that pretty much everyone is disappointed except the critics (so far).” But Anna Artdeco counters, “Aside from the people who listened to the leaks, the reception on social media has been overwhelmingly positive.” And ScottyDog has choice words for the naysayers: “I love looking at Gold Derby trying to twist that this is not a good album, it’s so predictable. I’m glad that the general response is this is top-tier Taylor, because it is.” Which side do you fall on?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?