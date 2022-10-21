Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ reviews: Critics love these ‘brilliant,’ ‘sensuous’ late-night confessions

How are the Taylor Swift “Midnights” reviews? Her new album dropped on October 21 — at midnight, of course — and music journalists have already started chiming in.

So far the critics are raving about the collection. After 11 reviews countedi as of this writing, it has a MetaCritic score of 92. If that number holds up it will be Swift’s best score to date, besting the 91 received by her re-recorded “Red (Taylor’s Version)” last year. This continues the trajectory for Swift, who has matured from country-pop star to renowned songwriter and critics’ darling. 2020’s one-two punch of “Folklore” and “Evermore” established a new level of artstic cred and received (at the time) the highest critical scores of her career.

Helen Brown (The Independent) says, “Swift’s feline vocal stealth and assured lyrical control ensures she keeps your attention.” Alexis Petridis (The Guardian) adds, “That confidence is the thing that binds ‘Midnights’ together. There’s a sure-footedness about Swift’s songwriting, filled with subtle, brilliant touches.” Brittany Spanos (Rolling Stone) argues that returning from the folk rock of “Folklore” and “Evermore” to the pop sounds of “1989,” “Reputation,” and “Lover” “has unlocked something brilliant and fresh in her songwriting.” Neil McCormick (Telegraph) notes the album’s “sensuous electro-digital sound … Swift fans will love this album, which offers an array of insights into their heroine crafted as clever pop songs.” And Ellen Johnson (Paste) says the album boasts “some of her sleekest pop tunes yet” and “some of her best writing to boot.”

Do you agree with critics that Swift keeps getting better as an artist? Comment below and join the discussion with your fellow music fans here in our foruns.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?