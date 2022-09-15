Taylor Swift fans hope that ‘Midnights’ will be her rock era

Taylor Swift‘s career has spanned music genres, so when she announced an album of new material, “Midnights,” due October 21, we weren’t exactly sure what it would sound like. So we put it up to a vote. We asked fans which genre they hope she leans into with her latest effort, and they responded resoundingly that they hope “Midnights” is Swift’s rock era.

More than 53% of respondents said they want to hear a rock record from Swift. Just under 17% are hoping she continues her pop dominance. More than 13% are wishing for an alternative album. A little less than 9% want to hear more folk/Americana from her. Less than 5% hope Swift follows Beyonce‘s “Renaissance” and releases a bona fide dance album. Only around 2% of fans are itching for her to go back to her country roots.

That’s surprising considering that country music is what made Swift a star. She launched her career 16 years ago with a self-titled debut album when she was just 16-years-old. That album introduced her as a country-pop ingenue, and her blockbuster follow-up “Fearless” cemented her status as a crossover superstar. But it wasn’t until “1989” in 2014 that she formally broke from her country roots to pursue pop exclusively. Some artists get slapped down when they wander outside their lane — remember Garth Brooks‘s Chris Gaines experiment? But Swift instead leveled up.

Not content to rest on her laurels, though, she pivoted again with her two surprise releases “Folklore” and “Evermore” in 2020. Those recordings stripped down her glossy pop stylings for a more folk- and alternative-influenced sound. But one thing Swift hasn’t done yet is truly rock out. Would that be too ambitious even for her? Could she pull it off? One thing’s for sure: a lot of her fans would love to see her try.

