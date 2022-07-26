VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift’s epic ‘All Too Well’ video could make history in more ways than one

The 2022 MTV Video Music Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 26, and among the top contenders is Taylor Swift. Specifically, she picked up five nominations including Video of the Year for the epic 15-minute short film that she herself wrote and directed for her extended 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.” Will bigger turn out to be better when fans vote for the winners? If she prevails in the top category again, she’d make history in more ways than one.

First, it would be the longest music video ever to win Video of the Year. Justin Timberlake‘s “Mirrors” currently holds that distinction at a meaty eight minutes and 21 seconds in length. Perhaps even more meaningfully, though, it would be Swift’s third victory in the category, following wins for “Bad Blood” (2015) and “You Need to Calm Down” (2019). That would set a new record for the most wins in the category. As it stands, she’s tied with three others who have won twice as lead artists: Eminem (“The Real Slim Shady” in 2000, “Without Me” in 2002), Rihanna (“Umbrella” in 2007, “We Found Love” in 2012), and Beyonce (“Single Ladies” in 2009, “Formation” in 2016).

“All Too Well” has had a pretty remarkable second life for Swift. She originally recorded it for her “Red” album. But she extended it for “Red (Taylor’s Version)” as part of her continuing mission to re-record her earlier albums in order to have control of her master recordings. The new “All Too Well” went immediately to number-one on the Billboard Hot 100, where it also made history as the longest chart-topper ever. Now it may help her add to her already lengthy list of career accomplishments.

