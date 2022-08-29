3 ways Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ made history at the VMAs

“Taylor Swift was the big winner” is a phrase you’ll find yourself using often if you cover music awards, and indeed Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, handed out on Sunday night, August 28. She claimed Video of the Year, Best Long Form Video, and Best Direction for her 15-minute “All Too Well” short film. By winning, she made history in more ways than one. Check out the complete list of winners here.

“All Too Well” is the longest video to win Video of the Year

At 14 minutes, 55 seconds, “All Too Well” shatters the record for the longest winner in history. The previous record-holder was Justin Timberlake‘s “Mirrors,” which came in at 8 minutes, 20 seconds. The original “All Too Well” ran about five-and-a-half minutes when she originally released it in 2012, but she expanded it to 10 minutes for the re-recording featured on her “Red (Taylor’s Version).” It already set a record as the longest song ever to reach number-one on the Billboard Hot 100, and now its length is making history again.

Swift has now won Video of the Year more than any other artist

Three is a lucky number for Swift. She’s currently the only woman who has ever won three Album of the Year titles at the Grammys, and now she’s the only artist to have won three VMAs for Video of the Year, for “Bad Blood,” “You Need to Calm Down,” and now “All Too Well.” She was previously tied with three other artists at two wins apiece (not counting featured artists): Eminem, Rihanna, and Beyonce. But now Swift stands alone.

Swift is the first woman to win two VMAs for directing solo

Taylor Swift won Best Direction for helming her own video for the second time in three years following her victory for “The Man” in 2020. It’s not unusual for videos by female artists to win this award (Madonna videos have won three times), but it is much rarer for the directors themselves to be women. Rarer still for female directors to win twice. Only one other woman has ever doubled up: Valerie Faris, who won twice for The Smashing Pumpkins‘ “Tonight, Tonight” and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ “Californication.” Faris won her directing prizes alongside her regular collaborator Jonathan Dayton, which makes Swift the only woman to win two directing VMAs solo.

