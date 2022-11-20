Taylor Swift tops the list of pre-show American Music Awards winners

Taylor Swift is already leading the way at the 2022 American Music Awards. She claimed three prizes announced during an audio pre-ceremony hosted by Mark Tuan of the K-pop band GOT7, The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor, and Billboard’s Tetris Kelly. Check out the complete list of winners here.

Swift’s three wins spanned two genres. She was named Favorite Pop Female Artist and Favorite Country Female Artist in addition to claiming Favorite Country Album for “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Interestingly enough, Swift also won Favorite Country Album for the original recording of “Red” nine years ago. Those victories extend Swift’s record to 37 career AMAs, more than any other artist. And she’s still got three categories she could win at tonight’s main event, including Artist of the Year, which she has already won a record six times.

But Swift wasn’t the only multiple winner at the pre-show. Bad Bunny — this year’s most nominated artist with eight bids — claimed Favorite Latin Male Artist and Favorite Latin Album for “Un Verano Sin Ti.” Beyonce came away with Favorite R&B Female Artist and Favorite R&B Album for “Renaissance.” Kendrick Lamar took Favorite Hip-Hop Male Artist and Favorite Hip-Hop Album for “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.” And Morgan Wallen won Favorite Country Male Artist and Favorite Country Song for “Wasted on You.”

Elsewhere, Elton John made history as the longest-recognized artist in AMAs history. His “Cold Heart” duet with Dua Lipa claimed Collaboration of the Year over whippersnappers like Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI (“Stay”) and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow (“Industry Baby”). John won his very first AMAs at the fourth annual event in 1977, so his victories now span a remarkable 45 years.

