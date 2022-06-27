‘Abbott Elementary’ stars Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph to host TCA Awards

The Television Critics Association Awards is in for some summer school. “Abbott Elementary” stars Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph will host the 38th annual ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 6, the organization announced Monday.

This will be the first in-person ceremony since 2019 as the last two were presented virtually due to COVID-19. The ceremony will take place during the summer TCA press tour, also the first in-person summer edition since 2019.

It could be a big night in general for “Abbott Elementary” as the ABC sitcom leads all shows with five nominations: Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Outstanding New Program, and double bids in Individual Achievement in Comedy for creator and star Quinta Brunson and fan favorite James. “Better Call Saul,” “Severance” and “Yellowjackets” follow with four nominations each. Last year, “Ted Lasso” won three awards, including Program of the Year, from five nominations en route to a Best Comedy Series victory at the Emmys.

“We are ecstatic to finally be able to gather in person again for this year’s TCA Awards, and we’re going all out with not one, but three talented hosts for the occasion,” Melanie McFarland, TCA president and TV critic for Salon, said in a statement. “Through ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ABC has revitalized the concept of the must-see network comedy, reminding us of the hope shows like this provide in challenging times. With these multitalented co-stars Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, and the eternally captivating Sheryl Lee Ralph, we expect the TCA Awards on Aug. 6 to be in a class by itself.”

James, Walter and Ralph are the first trio to host the TCA Awards. Past hosts include Desus & Mero, Robin Thede, Kristin Chenoweth, Jaime Camil, James Corden, Terry Crews, Bryan Cranston, Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O’Brien, Drew Carey, Craig Ferguson, Wanda Sykes, the Smothers Brothers, Nick Offerman, Key & Peele and Bob Newhart.

