‘Abbott Elementary’ tops Television Critics Association Awards nominations with 5 bids

Class is in session because “Abbott Elementary” led Thursday’s 38th Television Critics Association Awards nominations with five, including Program of the Year.

The ABC sitcom will vie for the top honor against “Better Call Saul,” “Hacks,” “Severance,” “Squid Game,” “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “Yellowjackets.” Five of the nominees are first-year shows, including “Abbott,” which also scored nominations for comedy series, new program and two in the Individual Achievement in Comedy category for creator, writer and star Quinta Brunson and Janelle James.

The comedy series race pits “Abbott” against “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “Ghosts,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Reservation Dogs” and defending champ “Ted Lasso.”

Besides “Abbott,” the new program category includes “Ghosts,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Pachinko,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Severance,” “The White Lotus” and “Yellowjackets.” Conspicuously absent is “Squid Game,” but all the nominees are ongoing series returning for second seasons (“The White Lotus” is an anthology series) — a marked change from last year’s lineup, which featured three limited series. That was also a year after “Watchmen” became the first limited series to be nominated for and win new program.

Brunson and James up against Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”), Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) and reigning champ Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

In drama, “Better Call Saul,” “The Good Fight,” “Pachinko,” “Squid Game,” “Succession,” “This Is Us” and “Yellowjackets.” Last year’s winner, “The Crown,” is ineligible, but “Better Call Saul” (2019) and “Succession” (2020) are former champs.

After expanding all 13 categories from six nominees to eight last year, TCA sees its largest field ever in the Individual Achievement in Drama race with 10 nominees: Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”), Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Margaret Qualley (“Maid”), Adam Scott (“Severance”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”). Last year’s champ was “I May Destroy You’s” Michaela Coel, the sixth consecutive woman to win the category.

The limited series/TV movie/specials category features “Dopesick,” “The Dropout,” “The Girl from Plainville,” “Maid,” “Midnight Mass,” “The Staircase,” “Station Eleven” and “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

Three shows earned four nominations apiece: “Better Call Saul,” “Severance” and “Yellowjackets.” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Squid Game” and “Succession” are triple nominees. Netflix leads all networks with 13 bids, followed by 12 for HBO, 10 for Apple TV+, nine for HBO Max and eight for Hulu.

Last year, “Ted Lasso” scooped up three wins, including Program of the Year, on its way to a Best Comedy Series Emmy victory.

Winners will be announced Saturday, Aug. 6 at the first in-person TCA Awards ceremony since 2019 during the summer TCA press tour. Recipients of the Career Achievement and Heritage Awards will be announced later this summer.

See the full list of nominees below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – Hulu

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – Netflix

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” – NBC

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” – Netflix

Adam Scott, “Severance” – Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – Hulu

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” – HBO

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“The Beatles: Get Back” – Disney+

“Benjamin Franklin” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

​​“George Carlin’s American Dream” – HBO

“How To with John Wilson” – HBO

“Prehistoric Planet” – Apple TV+

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“The Tinder Swindler” – Netflix

“We Need To Talk About Cosby” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Amazing Race” – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)

“Cheer” – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)

“Finding Magic Mike” – HBO Max

“Legendary” – HBO Max

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” – Bravo

“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” – Paramount+

“Take Out with Lisa Ling” – HBO Max

“Top Chef: Houston” – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Ada Twist, Scientist” – Netflix

“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)

“El Deafo” – Apple TV+

“Mira, Royal Detective” – Disney Junior

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” – Netflix

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO Max

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“Dopesick” – Hulu

“The Dropout” – Hulu

“The Girl From Plainville” – Hulu

“Maid” – Netflix

“Midnight Mass” – Netflix

“The Staircase” – HBO Max

“Station Eleven” – HBO Max

“Under the Banner of Heaven” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“This Is Us” – NBC

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Only Murders In The Building” – Hulu

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

