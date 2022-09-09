Emmy history shows there’s still reason to BELIEVE in ‘Ted Lasso’ for Best Comedy Series despite Creative Arts shutout

Any way you look at it, “Ted Lasso” did not have a good night on Sunday. The defending Comedy Series champion went home completely empty-handed from that evening’s Creative Arts Emmys, losing 10 times over eight categories. While it’s definitely disappointing for the Apple TV+ program, there’s plenty of proof in recent Emmy history that the show could still rebound at the main telecast for Best Comedy Series.

In eight instances since the 2000 Emmys, the winner of Comedy Series had taken home nothing at the Creative Arts ceremony, which are listed below:

2000 – “Will & Grace” (5 Creative Arts noms; 3 main telecast wins)

2001 – “Sex and the City” (5 Creative Arts noms; 1 main win)

2002 – “Friends” (7 Creative Arts noms; 2 main wins)

2005 – “Everybody Loves Raymond” (5 Creative Arts noms; 3 main wins)

2006 – “The Office” (2 Creative Arts noms; 1 main win)

2011 – “Modern Family” (6 Creative Arts noms; 5 main wins)

2013 – “Modern Family” (5 Creative Arts noms; 2 main wins)

2014 – “Modern Family” (5 Creative Arts noms; 3 main wins)

It’s not just limited to comedies. Four other instances happened on the drama side over the same timespan:

2002 – “The West Wing” (8 Creative Arts noms; 4 main wins)

2003 – “The West Wing” (7 Creative Arts noms; 2 main wins)

2004 – “The Sopranos” (8 Creative Arts noms; 4 main wins)

2007 – “The Sopranos” (5 Creative Arts noms; 3 main wins)

Several of these occurrences saw the best series winner lead a sweep of awards during the main telecast. The 2002 victory for “The West Wing” also came along with wins for Drama Actress (Allison Janney), Drama Supporting Actor (John Spencer) and Drama Supporting Actress (Stockard Channing). The first win for “The Sopranos” in 2004 also won Emmys for Drama Supporting Actor (Michael Imperioli), Drama Supporting Actress (Drea de Matteo) and Drama Writing.

For “Modern Family,” the best they ever did at the main telecast was in a year they didn’t win anything at Creative Arts, which was in 2011. In addition to Comedy Series, the show won Comedy Supporting Actress (Julie Bowen), Comedy Supporting Actor (Ty Burrell), Comedy Writing and Comedy Directing.

And even if “Ted Lasso” doesn’t win anything throughout most of the night, there’s still a chance that it could win Comedy Series and nothing else on Monday night. That’s exactly what “Sex and the City” and “The Office” did in 2001 and 2006, respectively. It may seem impossible, but if Coach Lasso has shown us anything over the show’s two seasons, it’s that sometimes, you just gotta BELIEVE!

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners by September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?