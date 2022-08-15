Goooaaalll! ‘Ted Lasso’ celebrates 20 Emmy nominations with all-guild tailgate party in Beverly Hills

Saturday night at the Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel, Apple TV Plus hosted a fun tailgate party for its crowning jewel comedy series “Ted Lasso” in celebration of its 20 Emmy nominations. Several nominees attended the all-guild FYC event, including supporting actors Brett Goldstein, Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh, supporting actress Sarah Niles, guest stars Sam Richardson and James Lance, and director M.J. Delaney.

The feel-good series centers around Jason Sudeikis as the titular Kansas football coach who’s hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite knowing nothing about soccer. At last year’s Emmys, “Ted Lasso” took home seven awards including series, actor (Sudeikis), supporting actress (Hannah Waddingham), supporting actor (Goldstein), casting, picture editing and sound mixing.

For Season 2, which aired last summer, “Ted Lasso” has already scored victories at the Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards and various guild awards. The third season is filming now in England and is expected to premiere sometime in the fall. There is still no word yet on whether Season 3 will be the final season of the mega-hit comedy.

Sudeikis also serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

This is the second such Emmy tailgate party hosted by Apple TV Plus for “Ted Lasso.” Back on July 18, the cast got flirty on the red carpet before a screening and Q&A for Emmy voters. Gold Derby was on hand for that event where we interviewed nine cast members. Watch our exclusive red carpet videos below.

