‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy submissions: 37 ballot entries include 9 chances for episode ‘No Weddings and a Funeral’

“Ted Lasso” is the reigning Emmy champ for Best Comedy Series, but the competition could be drastically different in 2022 with the return of shows like “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Atlanta.” Nevertheless, the Apple TV+ series has 37 entries across the Emmy ballots. Scroll down to see all the “Ted Lasso” Emmy submissions below.

The show about an American football coach who travels to the UK to head a struggling soccer team won three acting prizes last year: Best Comedy Actor (Jason Sudeikis), Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham), and Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein). That was a clean sweep of its eligible acting rac es since the show entered no leading actresses for consideration. That’s the case again this year. Sudeikis, Waddingham, and Goldstein are up for consideration again, as are all the other actors who received nominations in 2021: supporting actress Juno Temple and supporting actors Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, and Jeremy Swift.

The show didn’t win Best Comedy Directing or Best Comedy Writing last year — both of those awards went to “Hacks” — but it did receive two for writing and three for directing, which perhaps split enough votes to open the door for the double “Hacks” victories. “Lasso” has multiple submissions in both categories again this year: two for writing (“No Weddings and a Funeral” and “Rainbow”) and four for directing (“No Weddings” and “Rainbow,” plus “Beard After Hours” and “Inverting the Pyramid of Success”). Of those, “No Weddings” is by far the most represented episode for the show. Focusing on a tragic loss for Rebecca (Waddingham), it’s submitted for consideration nine times, including for its picture editing, a category the show won at Creative Arts last year.

What do you think of the actors and episodes “Ted Lasso” put forward? And how many of its submissions will turn into nominations and wins? Comment below, and join the discussion on this and more here in our forums.

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor

Jason Sudeikis

Best Comedy Supporting Actress

Sarah Niles

Juno Temple

Hannah Waddingham

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Kola Bokinni

Phil Dunster

Cristo Fernandez

Brett Goldstein

Brendan Hunt

Toheeb Jimoh

Nick Mohammed

Jeremy Swift

Best Comedy Guest Actress

Ellie Taylor, “No Weddings and a Funeral”

Harriet Walter, “The Signal”

Best Comedy Guest Actor

Anthony Head, “No Weddings and a Funeral”

James Lance, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success”

Sam Richardson, “Midnight Train to Royston”

Best Directing (Comedy)

“Beard After Hours”

“Inverting the Pyramid of Success”

“No Weddings and a Funeral”

“Rainbow”

Best Writing (Comedy)

“No Weddings and a Funeral”

“Rainbow”

Best Casting (Comedy)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, Half Hour)

“Beard After Hours”

“No Weddings and a Funeral”

Best Costumes (Contemporary)

“Midnight Train to Royston”

Best Hairstyling (Contemporary)

“No Weddings and a Funeral”

Best Main Title Design

Best Music Composition (Series)

“No Weddings and a Funeral”

Best Music Supervision

“No Weddings and a Funeral”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Comedy Series)

“No Weddings and a Funeral”

“Rainbow”

Best Production Design (Narrative Program, Half Hour)

“Beard After Hours”

Best Sound Editing (Comedy/Drama Half Hour and Animation)

“Beard After Hours”

Best Sound Mixing (Comedy/Drama Half Hour and Animation)

“Rainbow”

