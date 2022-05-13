‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Hacks’ poised to make Emmys history with repeats in top 5 comedy categories

According to Gold Derby’s combined predictions, Emmys history is about to be made in the top five comedy categories. Throughout the first 73 years of Primetime Emmy ceremonies, the categories of Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Supporting Actress and Best Comedy Supporting Actor have never repeated exactly from one year to the next. Until now? Remember, last year Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” took four of those trophies, while HBO Max’s “Hacks” claimed the fifth (lead actress). Now our current racetrack odds predict the 2022 Emmys will give viewers a major case of deja vu.

“Ted Lasso” is hoping to become the first show since “Veep” to win back-to-back statuettes for Comedy Series, and the first since “Modern Family” to prevail specifically for Season 1 and Season 2. The uplifting series follows the quirky AFC Richmond soccer team in their quest to be taken seriously in the English Premier League. For all you stats lovers, “Frasier” and “Modern Family” are currently tied at five wins apiece, more than any other comedy (or drama, for that matter) in TV history.

If Jason Sudeikis repeats in Comedy Actor for playing the titular enthusiastic soccer coach on “Ted Lasso,” he’d join his former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Bill Hader (“Barry”) who recently went two-for-two. However, the record in this category is still four wins, shared by Michael J. Fox (three “Family Ties,” one for “Spin City”), Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”), Carroll O’Connor (“All in the Family”) and Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”).

“Hacks” star Jean Smart recently joined an elite club of people who swept an entire awards season thanks to her role as veteran Las Vegas stand-up comedian Deborah Vance. She has a long way to go, however, if she wants to tie the all-time category leader, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won seven total Comedy Actress trophies (six for “Veep,” one for “The New Adventures of Old Christine”).

Reigning Comedy Supporting Actress champion Hannah Waddingham, who plays team owner Rebecca Welton on “Ted Lasso,” finds herself in a category that absolutely loves repeat winners. Since 2010 all of the following featured players have won consecutively: Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”), Allison Janney (“Mom”) and Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”). The category record stands at four wins, tied by Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) and Doris Roberts (“Everybody Loves Raymond”).

Brett Goldstein, last year’s Comedy Supporting Actor victor for playing aging athlete Roy Kent on “Ted Lasso,” would be the first person to win back-to-back in this race since Jeremy Piven (he actually won three times for “Entourage”). Other recent contenders won twice but non-consecutively, including Tony Hale (“Veep”), Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”) and Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”). Of course, Don Knotts (“The Andy Griffith Show”) remains the category’s all-time recipient at five triumphs.

Do you agree with our racetrack odds that “Ted Lasso” and “Hacks” are about to repeat in the top five comedy categories and make Emmys history? The last time such a thing even came close to happening was 2016 and 2017, when “Veep” won for series and actress (Louis-Dreyfus) both years, and McKinnon (“SNL”) claimed back-to-back supporting actress prizes. One year prior, there was another three-for-five match-up thanks to “Veep” and JLD prevailing in 2015 and 2016, plus Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”) winning actor twice in a row.

