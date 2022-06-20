‘Ted Lasso’: Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple would be 13th duo to score multiple Emmy nominations in category

“Ted Lasso’s” Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple could join an elite club if they both manage to repeat getting nominated for Best Comedy Supporting Actress this year. The Apple TV Plus featured players would become the 13th duo to score multiple Emmy nominations in that category at the same time. Waddington, the category’s reigning Emmy champ, plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, while Temple, who earned a bid last year, takes on the role of marketing manager Keeley Jones.

The first show to give us this kind of combination was “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and it gave us two different pairs. From 1971 to 1974, both Valerie Harper and Cloris Leachman were nominated. Harper claimed the award the first three times while Leachman got hers in 1974. Later in the show’s run, Betty White and Georgia Engel both scored back-to-back noms in 1976 and 1977. White won in 1976 but both would lose to Mary Kay Place for “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman” in 1977.

“Rhoda,” a spin-off of “Mary Tyler Moore,” managed to pull this off as well. Julie Kavner and Nancy Walker faced off against each other in 1975, 1976 and 1978. Both lost to Betty White the first two times but Kavner finally prevailed in 1978.

This wouldn’t happen again until the 1990s with “Cheers.” Bebe Neuwirth and four-time champ in the category Rhea Perlman went up against each other in 1990 and 1991 and Neuwirth won both times.

Ten years later it was “Friends” that was in that position when previous winner Lisa Kudrow was nominated against future Lead Actress winner Jennifer Aniston in 2000 and 2001. Both of those times they went home empty-handed with Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”) and Doris Roberts (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) winning respectively.

The occurrences then became more frequent. “Sex and the City” did it three times (2002-04) with Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall. Roberts won the first two times and then Nixon was able to score a win for the show’s final season.

“Two and a Half Men” allowed Conchata Ferrell and Holland Taylor to compete in the category in 2005 and 2007. Roberts won in 2005 and Jaime Pressly won for “My Name is Earl” in 2007.

From 2010 through 2013, both Julie Bowen and Sofía Vergara from “Modern Family” competed against each other. While both lost to Jane Lynch (“Glee”) the first time, Bowen would win in 2011 and 2012, before they were beaten by Merritt Wever for “Nurse Jackie” in 2013.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” then brought consecutive nominations for Alex Borstein and Marin Hinkle in 2018 and 2019. Borstein won her second consecutive trophy in 2018 but both lost in 2020 to Annie Murphy for “Schitt’s Creek.”

Most recently, “Saturday Night Live” has given three different pairings that have scored multiple nominations at the same time. Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones both got nominated in 2017 and 2018, McKinnon and Aidy Bryant were up together in 2018 and 2021 and McKinnon and Cecily Strong earned notices in 2020 and 2021.

