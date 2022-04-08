is ‘Ted Lasso’ the next ‘Modern Family’ at Emmys?

If reigning Emmy champ “Ted Lasso” wins Best Comedy Series again on September 12, as Gold Derby predicts, it will be the first time since “Modern Family” that a comedy claimed the top prize for Season 1 and Season 2. In the decade since, the only other Best Comedy Series contender to win for its first season was “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2018); it lost for its second season to “Fleabag” (2019). Just how rare is it for a show to pull off this one-two punch at the Emmys? Only eight comedies in Emmy history have done so — see the list below.

“Ted Lasso” is coming off big wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Producers Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards for Season 2, proving that the buzz is still there for the Apple TV Plus feel-good comedy. The show stars Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who travels to the UK to coach soccer, a sport he knows nothing about.

Last summer, Apple savvily scheduled new episodes of “Ted Lasso” as the Emmys were voting on the first season, a strategy that no doubt helped it stay top-of-mind for voters. It wound up winning a whopping seven trophies: series, lead actor (Sudeikis), supporting actress (Hannah Waddingham), supporting actor (Brett Goldstein), casting, picture editing and sound mixing. Its biggest Emmy competition was HBO Max’s comedy “Hacks,” which made due with three wins: lead actress (Jean Smart), writing and directing.

Speaking of “Hacks,” Gold Derby’s Emmy pundits have it in second place to win Best Comedy Series for its upcoming sophomore season. And Smart is once again our front-runner to win another Best Comedy Actress statue after recently sweeping the entire awards season. “Hacks” tells the story of a legendary comedian (Smart) whose Las Vegas act is growing stale, so a young writer (Hannah Einbinder) is hired to help her.

“Modern Family” actually prevailed for its first five seasons in a row (2010-14). However, we don’t expect “Ted Lasso” to air nearly as long as ABC’s family comedy, with producers saying it’s “up in the air” whether Apple’s sports laugher will even continue past Season 3. The only other TV show to win five Best Comedy Series Emmys was “Frasier” (1994-98).

Joining “Modern Family” and “Frasier” (and potentially “Ted Lasso”) on the list of comedies that won top Emmys for Season 1 and Season 2 are the following:

“30 Rock” in 2007 and 2008 — also Season 3 in 2009

“The Golden Girls” in 1986 and 1987

“Cheers” in 1983 and 1984 — also Season 7 in 1989 and Season 9 in 1991

“Taxi” in 1979 and 1980 — also Season 3 in 1981

“All in the Family” in 1971 and 1972 — also Season 3 in 1973 and Season 8 in 1978

“The Phil Silvers Show” in 1956 and 1957 — also Season 3 in 1958

