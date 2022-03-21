Will ‘Ted Lasso’ end after Season 3? Producers say it’s ‘up in the air’

“Ted Lasso” producers Liza Katzer, Kip Kroeger, and Declan Lowney spoke to Deadline on the red carpet at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, just a short time before they picked up the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Episodic Television—Comedy. (They beat out “Cobra Kai,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hacks,” and “Only Murders in the Building.”)

Kroeger confirmed that the team is back shooting in London, then the group teased a little bit about what people should expect from the new season. “I think it’s just more of what everyone loves and what has worked, and just going deeper into the characters,” Katzer said. “It’s deeper into the backstories,” Kroeger added, “we’re going to get a little more information about where they came from.”

Producer Declan Lowney then chimed in “there’s bound to be a bunch of surprises, things you didn’t see coming, some curveballs in there.” Are there curveballs in soccer? Well, I guess there are now.

One thing that remains a mystery is whether the winner of seven Emmys (with 20 nominations) will wrap it up at three seasons or continue on to a fourth.” All three producers hemmed-and-hawed about rumors this would be the end.

“That is the question,” chuckled Katzer. “We don’t know. We hope it goes on. Initially we were down for three, but it’s up in the air at the moment.”

Lowney, more of a downer, reminded “somebody’s always said there would only be three seasons.”

Co-creator and star Sudekis has previously dodged the question, urging fans, in very Ted Lasso fashion, to take it “one game at a time.”

Series co-creator Bill Lawrence has said that the show was always conceived with a three season arc, and a fourth season would only work if the character “went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason’s house in real life,” citing that his star performer has “got young kids.”

Like any good producer, though, he has kept his options open, speaking at a virtual SXSW panel last year, Lawrence floated the idea of “a different coach of a different sport every year for the next 50 years,” before adding that “it will probably keep going as long as Jason is having a fun time doing it.”

