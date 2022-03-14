‘Ted Lasso’ has (still) never lost at Critics Choice Awards: 7 wins from 7 nominations across 2 years

The wins just keep coming for “Ted Lasso.” The Apple TV+ comedy series has now claimed seven wins at the Critics Choice Awards from seven nominations across two years. Last year for Season 1, the heart-warming show won Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor (Jason Sudeikis) and Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham). And for Season 2, it prevailed in those same three categories on Sunday night as well as a new one for Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein). In sports terms, that’s what we call “undefeated.”

Since “Ted Lasso” is currently filming its third season overseas, much of the cast attended a special Critics Choice Awards ceremony in London where they celebrated their victories. (Sudeikis was not in attendance.) In his speech, Goldstein joked that he wouldn’t curse this time around, and then made sure to give a shout-out his co-star Juno Temple. Minutes later, an exuberant Waddingham was surprised she won a bookend trophy in this category. (Apparently she didn’t check her Gold Derby odds, where she was the overwhelming front-runner.)

The only Critics Choice Awards comedy category in which “Ted Lasso” wasn’t eligible was lead actress. Jean Smart (“Hacks”) claimed victory there, continuing her sweep of the entire awards season. Over on the drama side, “Succession” won series, supporting actor (Kieran Culkin) and supporting actress (Sarah Snook), while “Squid Game” scored lead actor (Lee Jung-jae) and “Yellowjackets” took lead actress (Melanie Lynskey).

Two weeks ago, “Ted Lasso” prevailed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for its ensemble cast and for male actor Sudeikis. That was actually Sudeikis’ second consecutive win with the SAG Awards in as many years. The former “SNL” star plays Ted Lasso, an American football coach who travels to England to coach soccer, a sport he knows nothing about.

So far only the first season of the Apple TV Plus hit comedy has competed at the Emmy Awards, with the second season being eligible at the upcoming ceremony in September. Season 1 took home a whopping seven Emmys for comedy series, actor (Sudeikis), supporting actress (Waddingham), supporting actor (Goldstein), casting, picture editing and sound mixing.