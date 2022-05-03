Can Apple’s slick espionage thriller ‘Tehran’ (think ’24’ and ‘Homeland,’ but on steroids) infiltrate 2022 Emmys?

“Once you’re in, there’s no way out,” according to the tag line for Israeli/U.S. co-production “Tehran.” Never has a truer word been written when it comes to the spy thriller’s nail-biting eight-episode first season, which concluded in July 2020. And now fans of the show are on the edge of their seats again on the eve of its sophomore season premiere this Friday, May 6 on Apple TV Plus. Will “Tehran” Season 2 infiltrate the 2022 Emmys?

Trust me, this show hooks you from the moment a commercial plane flying from Jordan to India is forced to make an emergency landing in Iran, launching a series of events in which undercover Mossad agents try desperately to stay one step ahead of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) agents hunting them down. This is not your average run-of-the-mill spy thriller. Think “24” or” “Homeland,” but on steroids.

SEE our dozens of interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

“Tehran” was created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, with all episodes directed by Daniel Syrkin and co-written by Zonder and Omri Shenhar. It stars Israeli actress Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad agent and hacker who goes deep undercover to infiltrate the Iranian capital under a false identity, aiming to destroy its nuclear reactor. When her mission fails and she’s trapped in a new life undercover as an Iranian expat, she spearheads an operation that places her and those most dear to her in jeopardy.

The first season premiered on Israeli TV network Kan 11 and Apple TV+ internationally to critical acclaim and strong word-of-mouth, scoring an impressive “fresh” rating of 94% at Rotten Tomatoes, hailing the show’s “expertly plotted twists [which] further elevate a geopolitical thriller deftly balanced between the global and the personal.” Shot on location in Athens, Greece (as a stand-in for the more perilous titular city), “Tehran” has been a huge success at home and abroad, with Sultan earning Best Drama Actress honors from the Israel TV academy and the show winning the prestigious Best Drama Series award at the International Emmys last year. On the back of that success, Apple came on board as co-producer of the show for Season 2, meaning its second season will be eligible for Emmy consideration in the U.S. this year.

SEE ‘Severance’ renewed for Season 2 by Apple TV+

Co-starring alongside Sultan last season were Iranian-American actors Shaun Toub and David Negahban, best known to Stateside audiences for their work on Showtime’s “Homeland.” Toub reprises his role as the tenacious and cunning IRGC agent Faraz Kamali in Season 2, as he continues to relentlessly pursue Tamar in a riveting cat-and-mouse game. And in a serious casting coup for the espionage thriller, Glenn Close — yes, the eight-time Oscar nominee and three-time Emmy winner (out of a staggering 14 nominations) — joins the cast this year. The veteran actress is the mysterious Marjan Montazeri, who plays a major part in Tamar’s quest in Season 2 to bring down the most powerful man in Iran’s military.

Time will tell if Apple TV+ can parlay the show’s popularity into Emmy success. If enough TV academy voters see it, “Tehran” could surprise not only in Best Drama Series, but potentially for Sultan and Toub, or in a number of the Emmys’ Creative Arts categories. However, its best chance could be for Close to claim her 15th career nomination if she can crack the competitive Best Drama Supporting Actress race.

You heard it here first. Come for the high-stakes drama, riveting intrigue and constantly shifting allegiances. Stay for the slick production values, Israeli composer Mark Eliyahu‘s pulsating electronic Middle-Eastern score, Zonder and Shenhar’s writing and towering performances by its cast led by Sultan, Toub and Close. You won’t regret it.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions