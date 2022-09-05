Telluride: Best Actor contender Bill Nighy says of ‘Living,’ ‘I must have been good in a previous life’

The Best Actor race began to take shape this weekend, as Venice Film Festival audiences lavished a lengthy standing ovation on Brendan Fraser for his performance in “The Whale” while home viewers got to experience Austin Butler’s work as Elvis Presley in “Elvis” following its HBO Max debut. But at the Telluride Film Festival, another strong contender kicked off his awards run anew: Bill Nighy, who gives perhaps the best performance of his career in the forthcoming Sony Pictures Classics release “Living.”

In an introduction for the film on Sunday, Nighy called “Living” one of the most personal projects he’s ever done. Based on the Akira Kurosawa film “Ikiru” and adapted by acclaimed author Kazuo Ishiguro (“The Remains of the Day”), “Living” is set in 1950s London and focuses on a mid-level city worker named Mr. Williams (Nighy) whose life is changed after he’s diagnosed with a terminal illness.

“I just must have been good in a previous life,” Nighy said following the Sunday screening. “This whole project and the fact that it’s, in terms of acting, centered on me is beyond fortunate. I responded to this character. I think I kind of like the idea that there’s a lot of heroism that we never get to hear. Just regular people living and trying to do the decent thing.”

“Living” actually debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January to rave reviews and early awards buzz for Nighy. But as director Oliver Hermanus said on Sunday, its trek through the fall festivals – which include stops at Telluride, Venice, and Toronto – is the first time the film has been shown to in-person audiences. At least in Telluride, that’s been a boon: the movie left many audience members in tears as it reached its hopeful and unsentimental conclusion and Nighy received a standing ovation from attendees on Sunday.

Sony Pictures Classics has a busy fall, with Florian Zeller’s “The Father” follow-up, called “The Son,” expected to play like gangbusters for awards voters. (In addition to Best Picture and perhaps Best Director, “The Son” should put Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, newcomer Zen McGrath, and perhaps even Vanessa Kirby in the thick of the acting races.) But “Living” could be more than just a play for Nighy to receive his first-ever Oscar nomination. Ishiguro should factor heavily in the Best Adapted Screenplay race, while the score from Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch and costumes from past winner Sandy Powell could court large pockets of support as well. On the acting side, Nighy is matched by “Sex Education” star Aimee Lou Wood, who gives the kind of empathetic breakout performance that could generate a lot of momentum as the year moves along and other expected contenders, perhaps, fall off.

