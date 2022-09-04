Telluride launches ‘Empire of Light’ and ‘Women Talking’ into the awards race

The conversation heading into the Telluride Film Festival last week was less about the annual Colorado gathering’s expertly curated 2022 lineup and instead focused on titles that didn’t hit the mountains this year. “It’s gotten less cooperative in years past because of their rules about world premieres,” executive director Julie Huntsinger told Indiewire about the Venice Film Festival, which this year launched “White Noise” and “The Whale” along with Telluride entries “TAR” and “Bardo.” “I just don’t think that’s conducive to saving an art form that’s existentially threatened,” she added. “I hope that there can come a time where filmmakers don’t have to choose between us. I really hope we can cooperate to save cinema.”

But despite the somewhat diffuse nature of this year’s film festivals – none of the major narrative titles will hit Venice, Telluride, Toronto, and New York as some contenders have done in years past – Telluride still featured numerous top awards contenders, and it’s possible the fest debuted 40 percent of the eventual Best Picture nominees in just three days. (That’s in addition to the numerous other acclaimed features in this year’s lineup, a banner list of challenging and smart works.)

The headline premieres at Telluride this year included Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking,” an adaptation of the 2018 Miriam Toews novel that focuses on how a group of women in a closed-off religious community decides to move forward after it is revealed they’ve endured years of sexual assault by the men of their colony. Polley received a special tribute and Silver Medallion Award from the Telluride Film Festival, during which she was faux-knighted by producer and costar Frances McDormand at the “Women Talking” premiere screening on Friday night, an honor that last year went to future Best Director winner Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog.” That baton pass at Telluride is perhaps no accident: Set for release in December, and ticketed for Toronto and New York before that, “Women Talking” left critics and many pundits enraptured and should factor heavily in the races for Best Picture, Best Director for Polley, Best Adapted Screenplay for Polley, and Best Score for “Joker” Oscar winner Hildur Guðnadóttir. The all-star ensemble, which includes McDormand in a small role, Rooney Mara, Jesse Buckley, Claire Foy, and Ben Whishaw, among others could also find itself with multiple 2023 nominees – particularly Buckley and Foy in Supporting Actress and Whishaw in Supporting Actor.

But if “Women Talking” was the weekend’s critical favorite, “Empire of Light” stood as the audience’s choice – at least based on anecdotal evidence. On Saturday, following the world premiere screening of Best Director winner Sam Mendes’ latest feature release, numerous attendees left the Werner Herzog Theatre extolling its message and awards potential. (One man was overheard saying he had just seen an Oscar winner.) The period piece is about an older woman (former Best Actress winner Olivia Colman) who forms a relationship with a younger man (breakout star Micheal Ward), her coworker at a local cinema in early 1980s England. “Empire of Light” is the first film Mendes wrote by himself and he said it was based on numerous personal experiences with mental health and the racism he saw as a teenager in England. The warm-hearted feature could compete in the Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay races for Mendes (he would be a nominee thrice over should that happen, as he also produced “Empire of Light”) and will also likely send Colman back to the Oscars for the fourth time in five years as a nominee. Ward had heavy early buzz as a supporting actor contender even before the film’s premiere and his performance did nothing to disabuse that speculation. Fellow costar Toby Jones, who plays the theater’s projectionist and has a couple of great scenes, could also be a darkhorse Best Supporting Actor contender should “Empire of Light” really pop with awards voters.

As mentioned, Telluride also screened two top Venice titles. Both “TAR” and “Bardo” dropped overseas to widely different responses – with critics calling “TAR” one of “the most exciting new American films in years,” while “Bardo” was cut down for being “pretentious.” The gap in those reviews, however, closed somewhat at Telluride – at least in casual conversation. “Bardo,” two-time Best Director winner Alejandro G. Inarritu’s deeply personal piece of autofiction, split audiences on the ground at Telluride but left many in awe of its crafts, particularly the production design, sound, and cinematography. The film should also compete as Mexico’s entry in the Best International Feature category. Inarritu, who won back-to-back Oscars for “Birdman” and “The Revenant,” can’t be counted out in the Best Director field either, especially since the branch has a history of rewarding international auteurs for personal work. Netflix will release “Bardo” later this year.

Meanwhile, “TAR” – the first film Todd Field has directed in 16 years – was seemingly met with more contemplation by audiences in Telluride after its Saturday night debut than the rapturous response at Venice had anticipated. But star Cate Blanchett feels undeniable in the Best Actress race (like Polley, she was also given a special tribute by the Telluride organizers) and she carries the film about a difficult composer with ease. It’s arguably her best performance yet – no surprise since the film is built around her inimitable skills much in the same way “There Will Be Blood” was conceived for Daniel Day-Lewis to reach his maximum heights as an actor. Field’s work as a director and writer will be highly considered, as will the film’s cinematography and sound. On the acting front, it’s definitely the Blanchett show, but “The Portrait of a Lady on Fire” star Noémie Merlant turns in fine supporting work as the composer’s assistant. If the movie catches fire as an across-the-board contender – and lands a Best Picture nomination well within its grasp – she could get swept up in the huzzahs.

