Telluride: Jeremy Strong an awards contender for ‘Armageddon Time’

In a little over a week, Jeremy Strong could win his second Emmy Award for playing Kendall Roy on “Succession.” But if “Armageddon Time” has any say in the matter, the Emmys won’t be Strong’s only brush with awards pomp and circumstance this fall. The new film from James Gray, which Focus Features debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May and relaunched as an awards factor at the Telluride Film Festival over the weekend, features a peerless supporting performance from Strong, arguably his best film work thus far.

Gray’s film is an autobiographical drama about a young Jewish boy (Banks Repeta) growing up in Queens, New York in 1980. Strong plays a stand-in for Gray’s father, a working-class figure whose anger often boils over into violence but whose stated goal is to make sure his children have a better life than he was afforded. It’s a tricky balance to pull off, but Strong nails it throughout – all while affecting an authentic Queens accent without missing a single syllable.

“He is trying to be a father in the best way that he’s equipped to be, but he’s ill-equipped,” Strong told Vanity Fair of the character in a recent interview. “There’s nothing malevolent about this character; if anything, there’s something ineffectual about him, uncomprehending. There’s something about that that really touches me. It’s something many people can relate to. I’m really interested in characters that are deeply flawed and deeply fallible. It’s their fallibility that makes them compelling to me, to figure out just viscerally what it’s like to be in that particular rock-and-hard-place that they’re in. It’s also a different time. There’s a different way of thinking of what’s appropriate in terms of child-rearing, so a lot of it is a misguided love expression.”

No surprise, perhaps, but Strong clearly loved working with Gray on the project. He appeared at multiple screenings of “Armageddon Time” at Telluride over the weekend, and gave Gray and the film a warm-hearted introduction during one showing on Saturday morning. Strong is currently in the middle of shooting Season 4 of “Succession” (in an interview with Indiewire, he called the trip to Telluride an opportunity for him to come “up for air” from playing Kendall), and he has the Emmy Awards on September 12. After that, more time as Kendall Roy and the release of “Armageddon Time.” The film will arrive in theaters via Focus Features in October for a limited debut before a wider rollout nationwide in November. In addition to Strong, the film could factor in the awards race for Gray’s script and perhaps Anthony Hopkins, who turns in a towering performance as the young boy’s grandfather, as well as Anne Hathaway, who plays the boy’s mother.

