Terrance Higgins (‘Big Brother 24’) exit interview: ‘I love that Michael came in with the tenacity that he did’

It was an unceremonious exit for Terrance Higgins when he became the first houseguest sent packing on Thursday night’s live double eviction episode of “Big Brother.” The 47-year old bus operator from Chicago stormed out of the house after being unanimously evicted by a vote of 4-0 over Alyssa Snider. The Head of Household responsible for his dismissal was Michael Bruner.

“That was an homage to Daniel [Durston],” Terrance told host Julie Chen Moonves during his exit interview when asked about his quick exit. Daniel memorably (or not?) left in an uproar without saying goodbye way back on Day 37. But Terrance admits he was upset as well. “That definitely did play a role,” he explained. “You had the [opportunity] to do something that you just didn’t do. You knew that Alyssa’s votes, to me, look stacked in jury right now. And you have more of a fight to get Michael out of the house. That was my thought process.”

Only Brittany Hoopes, Matthew “Turner” Turner, Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale were voting tonight and they all chose to keep Alyssa. “I think it’s a safer situation,” Terrance observed. “I want to think about the game and how I move the game and try to manipulate and influence different people to make different moves. When you can’t control that part of it and you can control someone it makes it an easier game.”

Terrance was on the block five times this season and he confesses it weighed on him. “At some points it was just like, this is really overwhelming to deal with,” he stated. “But then once I got in the groove of it, I actually started working it to the point where, okay, now I can play the game from a different parameter. I gotta make that other person look like more of a threat than I do.”

Terrance had some choice words for Michael and about Michael, but does he respect his game? “I love that Michael came in with the tenacity that he did,” Terrance responded. “I love that he is being the competitor that he is in the game. That was a conversation I had with him early on. It seemed like he had that hesitancy about winning and I told him early on in the game, ‘Don’t lose that drive. Don’t let people keep testing you.'”

Following his goodbye messages, Terrance confessed that he would love to see Taylor follow him out the door.

Preceding Terrance’s Day 65 eviction were Paloma Aguilar on Day 8, Joe ‘Pooch’ Pucciarelli on Day 16, Ameerah Jones on Day 23, Nicole Layog on Day 30, Daniel Durston on Day 37, Indy Santos on Day 44, Jasmine Davis on Day 51, Joseph Abdin on Day 51 and Kyle Capener on Day 58. Terrance will become juror #5 and vote for the Season 24 winner on September 25.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Big Brother’?

Be sure to make your “Big Brother” predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the eviction episode airs live on CBS. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “BB23” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.