Teyana Taylor (‘The Masked Singer’ Firefly) unmasked interview: ‘Nobody knows who’s behind the mask, you can just sing your heart out’

Three mystery celebrities hit the stage for the Season 7 finale of “The Masked Singer” on Wednesday night. Firefly, Prince and Ringmaster all sang their hearts out in hopes of winning the Golden Mask trophy, but it was the winged diva who came out on top. Ultimately Firefly won over the live audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger following performances of “Bad Girl” by Usher and “Lost Without U” by Robin himself. After winning the title Firefly was revealed to be singer, dancer and actress Teyana Taylor.

“I thought this would be something really nice to do and just be able to sing and have fun again,” the entertainer told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “There’s no judgment. Nobody knows who’s behind the mask, you can just sing your heart out.” Teyana’s husband Iman Shumpert has had reality TV success of his own, recently winning “Dancing With the Stars.” “I’ll have to put this next to the Mirror Ball trophy,” she said.

Both Robin and Jenny correctly guessed Teyana was behind the Firefly mask. Nicole guessed another songstress with a similar tone in Monica. Ken tried his best, but was way off the mark with Alicia Keys. Several hints within Firefly’s clue packages were leading them to Teyana. The TV with a faded M was a nod to her appearance in the “Fade” video at the 2106 VMAs. Teyana is from New York, home of the Statue of Liberty. The stick of TNT was for her initials, T.N.T.

Firefly was the 15th performer revealed for Season 7. Her unveiling was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Penn & Teller as Hydra, Dog the Bounty Hunter as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth, Shaggy as Space Bunny, En Vogue as Queen Cobra, Cheyenne Jackson as Prince and Hayley Orrantia as Ringmaster. She came in first place from Group A and defeated Ringmaster and Prince in the Season 7 finale.

