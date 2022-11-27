Thanksgiving box office recap: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ continues its reign in 3rd weekend

Thanksgiving is all about family, but that doesn’t mean that this year’s Disney family-friendly animated movie “Strange World” was ever going to beat Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” In fact, it was always slated for second place, but it still didn’t do nearly as well as other Disney movies have done over the extended holiday. Read on for our Thanksgiving box office recap.

In fact, it wasn’t even close between the two movies, as “Wakanda Forever” took first place with $45.9 million over its third weekend, down 32% from last weekend. When you add in the $18 million it made on Wednesday and Thanksgiving, you get a $64 million five-day. So far, Marvel’s latest has grossed $367.67 million, just behind “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “The Batman” to get into the top five movies of the year. There’s a good chance it will be in the top three for the year by next week with only $10 million needed to pass “Jurassic World: Dominion.” “Wakanda” added another $32.1 million overseas this weekend to bring its global total to $676.6 million.

Disney certainly was able to get “Strange World,” featuring the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Lucy Liu, Dennis Quaid and more, into more than enough theaters to do well, but the animated adventure only grossed $11.9 million in those 4,174 theaters over the three-day weekend, and $18.6 million including Wednesday and Thanksgiving. That’s roughly $4,456 per location, which isn’t great when you consider that schools were out most of the week, but it’s also Disney’s second-worst showing for the holiday weekend after “Treasure Planet” all the way back in 2002.

Although “Strange World” received mixed positive reviews with 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, it also received a reasonably bad “B” CinemaScore, compared to the “A” for last year’s Thanksgiving animated release, “Encanto.” The $9.2 million it made overseas this weekend didn’t help much either.

Streamer Netflix managed to get Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” into nearly 700 North American theaters this week, including major theater chains playing their first Netflix movie ever. Nevertheless, Netflix did not report box office, even though various sources had the movie making north of $13 million in its opening five days, which would have normally put it in third place for the weekend. Its estimated $19,000 per theater would also put it ahead of “Wakanda Forever” in that regard, but since it’s only playing in theaters until Tuesday, it’s not going to have nearly as much of an impact as it may have if Netflix officially reported its box office.

SEE Letitia Wright (‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’) admits, ‘I kept calling’ Chadwick Boseman after his death

Jonathan Majors and Glenn Powell starred in the period fighter pilot drama “Devotion,” released by Sony into 3,405 theaters, but with not nearly as much buzz as “Top Gun: Maverick” (also starring Powell), it ended up with just $6 million over the three-day weekend and $9 million in its first five days, enough to take third place without having to contend with “Glass Onion.”

Fourth place went to Searchlight’s dark comedy “The Menu” starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes, with $5.2 million, down 42% from its opening last week, and $7.3 million for the five-day holiday weekend to bring its total to $18.7 million.

Dwayne Johnson’s “Black Adam” dropped to fifth place with $3.3 million (down 25%) to bring its domestic total to $163 million.

Two movies expanded after initial limited releases, with Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet, expanding into 2,727 theaters where it grossed just $2.21 million over the three-day weekend and $3.6 million for the five days. It also received a “B” CinemaScore, which doesn’t bode well for the movie having legs.

Based on estimates, it came out just ahead of Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans,” starring Michelle Williams and Paul Dano, which expanded into a moderate 638 theaters on Wednesday. That presumptive Oscar player took in $2.22 million on the three-day weekend but was behind “Bones” with $3.1 million including Wednesday and Thursday. It has grossed $3.4 million so far, which is not a great sign for future expansion, and it’s very likely to be On Demand by Christmas.

The majority of players in Gold Derby’s box office prediction game had “Black Panther” and “Strange World” in the correct positions, although third place really screwed people up, many players picking “The Fabelmans” or “Glass Onion,” followed by “Devotion,” which 36 players picked correctly. A majority had “The Menu” correct in fourth place, but only 16 players correctly picked “Black Adam” for fifth place.

Nine players went six-for-six in last week’s box office game with overall frontrunner “MellowDrama” being outplayed by “Reuven Malter,” who scored 2,000 more points.

On Friday, Universal releases the holiday genre film “Violent Night,” starring David Harbour from “Stranger Things,” while Crunchyroll releases the anime “The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie.” Check back on Wednesday for the weekend preview, and also look for the December box office preview this week.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?