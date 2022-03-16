‘The Adam Project’ is one of the biggest Netflix hits yet

Ryan Reynolds continues to dominate the Netflix charts. Since its release on Friday, “The Adam Project,” Reynolds’ latest Netflix feature, has racked up millions of views to make it one of the most successful debuts in the platform’s history.

From its March 11 launch through March 13, the Shawn Levy film has accrued 92.4 million hours watched, according to the Netflix metrics. That makes the time-travel action thriller the third biggest opener for Netflix, behind only “Red Notice” (which also starred Reynolds) and the star-studded Best Picture nominee “Don’t Look Up.” The former film, a monster hit according to the Netflix metrics, also starred Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot and grabbed 149 million view hours during its opening weekend. “Red Notice,” which launched a franchise for Netflix with planned sequels to come, is the most-viewed film in the history of Netflix over its first 28 days.

“Don’t Look Up,” which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and numerous other top talents was watched 111 million hours in its debut frame.

At the moment, there is no word yet on whether “The Adam Project” will continue forward with additional films, but the blockbuster ends on a note that allows for some further exploration. If it does go forward with another entry, it would continue what has become a lucrative partnership for Reynolds and Levy. The duo last collaborated on the 2021 hit “Free Guy,” and it was announced last week that Levy will direct Reynolds in “Deadpool 3.” Levy is also the executive producer of monster Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which returns to the platform this spring for its highly anticipated fourth season.

