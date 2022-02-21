‘The Afterparty’ could dominate one Emmy category with a hat trick of absolute bangers

The Best Music and Lyrics category at this year’s Emmys is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing races in years.

In November, Disney+’s “Hawkeye” dropped the show-stopping number “Save the City” from the in-universe Broadway show “Rogers: The Musical.” The four-minute-plus song seemed primed to follow in the footsteps of last year’s Emmy winner, the uber-catchy earworm “Agatha All Along,” from the streaming service’s fellow Marvel series “WandaVision.” However, just a few months later, the Apple TV+ series “The Afterparty” has entered the chat and thrown down the gauntlet.

Created by Christopher Miller and executive-produced alongside his partner Phil Lord, “The Afterparty” is a comedic murder mystery that follows the investigation of the death of Xavier (Dave Franco), a successful actor-musician who died after attending his high school reunion. Each episode of the show recounts the evening’s events from the point of view of a different character. As such, each outing also takes the form of a different popular film genre to match that person’s personality and perspective. The third episode follows Ben Schwartz’s Yasper, an aspiring musician who in high school had performed with Xavier as the two-man ska band Skape Diem. So naturally, his episode turns into a movie musical in which Yasper is the main attraction.

The episode features three original songs, all written by Jon Lajoie. (Fun fact: He also wrote songs for 2019’s “The Lego Movie 2,” which was also penned and produced by Miller and Lord.) The first song of the episode is a “Hamilton”-by-way-of-Eminem rap titled “Two Shots,” which is masterfully performed by Schwartz, Sam Richardson and Jamie Demetriou.

It’s followed by the upbeat pop song “Yeah Sure Whatever,” which is so catchy and fun that once it gets in your head, it might never leave.

And yet, it’s possible that the best of the bunch is actually the third and final song, the emotional and stripped down “Three Dots from Stardom.” The song is about the very relatable pain of waiting for someone to finish composing and sending a response to a text. In this case, it’s Yasper waiting on Xavier to reply and confirm he’ll appear on one of Yasper’s tracks and thus help launch his music career. As performed by Schwartz and with lyrics like, “To deny the world of this voice would be a shame. I’m so talented, check out my vocal range,” the song is just as funny and memorable as the two that precede it. And when it comes to winning the Emmy for Best Music and Lyrics, the level of comedic prowess on display and a song’s memorability can be two important components; remember, both “Dick in a Box” and “I’m F—ing Matt Damon” are previous winners. Last year, “Never Truly Vanish,” a Celine Dion-esque power ballad parody from “The Boys,” was nominated.

Also working in the show’s favor is the rest of the talent behind the scenes. The three songs were produced by Daniel Pemberton, who also composed the series’ score and who received an Emmy nomination in 2018 for composing the score to the “Black Mirror” episode “USS Callister.” Last year, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2020) and he earned a BAFTA nomination earlier this month for his “Being the Ricardos” score. Meanwhile, Jack Dolgen, who wrote the musical episode and collaborated with Lajoie on the lyrics for the songs, has got musical bona fides of his own. In 2019, he took home the Emmy for Best Music and Lyrics for his work on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” In fact, he was nominated a total of four times for his work on the CW series, which featured songs in the same comedic vein as “The Afterparty.”

So given what we know voters tend to like, and given how strong “The Afterparty’s” songs are overall, it seems almost inevitable that at least one (but potentially all three, depending on how many the show submits) will make the cut for music and lyrics at the Creative Arts Emmys this year. If there’s one thing that’s tripping the show up, though, it’s that they’re still a bit under the radar. The songs are not as popular with the general public as “Agatha All Along” proved to be — none have topped 18,000 plays on Spotify three weeks after launch. But it’s hardly surprising that a genre-bending Apple TV+ show doesn’t have the reach of a Marvel superhero series on Disney+. Plus, it’s relatively early yet. And by hiring talent who have already proven themselves elsewhere, “The Afterparty” has a good shot at having not one, but three serious contenders for Best Music and Lyrics. The only question we have right now is: Which song will come out on top?

