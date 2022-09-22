‘The Amazing Race 34’ premiere recap: Which team can’t roll a keg to save their lives? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Amazing Race” makes history when Season 34 kicks off in Munich, Germany. It’s the first time the Emmy-winning reality TV competition has started outside of the United States. Even more history is made when host Phil Keoghan announces there are no non-elimination legs in this cycle. Season 34 Episode 1 titled “Many Firsts But Don’t Be Last” airs at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Follow along with our live blog below.

The cast consists of brand new teams, but there are some familiar faces, including “Big Brother” showmance Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss who recently moved to Los Angeles together. Derek also recently competed on “The Challenge: USA” where he finished in 10th place among the men. Rex Ryan was an NFL coach for eight years (six with the New York Jets, two with the Buffalo Bills). He brought along his golf body, probation officer Tim Mann.

Below, check out our minute-by-minute blog of the season premiere.

9:02 p.m. — Luis & Michelle are a married couple from Miami who were “raised on croquetas.” Well, at least that’s what their shirts say. They’ve been together for 13 years and married for six. Michelle is a professional dancer on tour with Pitbull and Luis is a firefighter. Derek & Claire are the reality romance from “Big Brother” and they’ve been dating for eight months. Claire works in software tech and is the smartest person Derek knows.

9:04 p.m. — The teams exit a raft and arrive at Nymphenburg Palace. Phil welcomes them to the starting line and informs everyone that it’s home to the largest beer festival in the world, Oktoberfest. What Munich history will these teams make? Rex & Tim explain that they’re a competitive duo who met out on the golf course. They’ve been friends ever since. Abby & Will have known each other for 20 years and have been dating for eight. The high school sweethearts have been dreaming this moment for years. Quinton & Mattie are former NFL cheerleaders for the Los Angeles Rams. Mattie was team captain and she and Quinton have been best friends ever since.

9:05 p.m. — Molly & Emily are identical twin sisters who just met one year ago. They were adopted from South Korea and separated at birth. Molly was adopted to a Jewish family in Florida while Emily was adopted to a Jewish family in Pennsylvania. They grew up not knowing each other existed, but found out through a DNA test as adults. The race gives them a unique opportunity to make up for 36 lost years. Linton & Sharik are a father/daughter duo and proud immigrants from Jamaica. They’ve always traveled vicariously through “The Amazing Race,” and now they get to take part in it.

9:06 p.m. — More teams will be introduced throughout the episode, but right now the race is getting started. There are a lot of firsts in this race. This is the first time EVER that the show has started outside the United States. Another change is that teams can complete the stages on the first leg of this race in any order that they want to. It’s called a “scramble.” The other thing Phil announces is that for the first time in history, there are no elimination legs. If a team arrives last, they WILL be eliminated. He then explains, on “go,” teams will race to their bags. They will find an envelope that has three addresses for the challenges they need to complete. They can complete those challenges in any order they want. When they do, they will have the clues they need to find Phil at the pit stop. For this challenge they will drive themselves. Let’s go!

9:08 p.m. — The three challenge sites are ROLL at Luitpoldpark, SAW at Biergarten Seehaus and SMASH at Augstiner-Keller Biergarten. In this scramble, teams will complete three Okotberfest-inspired tasks: Roll a beer keg through an obstacle course in under one minute, saw through a log and smash an enormous block of ice. Once complete they’ll have the three parts of the clue they need to find Phil at the pit stop.

9:10 p.m. — Teams begin heading out with their own strategies. Engaged couple Aastha & Nina decide to ask some locals for extensive directions and map markers before they drive away. Is this brilliant or a waste of time? We’ll find out! “We’re Asian kids,” Aastha says. “We’re overachievers. All we do is study. How do we get extra credit on this race?” Meanwhile, Claire & Derek have a similar strategy. They aren’t interested in stopping to ask for more directions once they get started. Molly & Emily save the challenge closest to a big park for last, thinking Phil’s pit stop is always very scenic, so maybe he’ll be nearby. Aastha & Nina are indeed the last team to drive out of the parking lot, but will their “slow and steady” strategy pay off?

9:15 p.m. — Aastha & Nina met on a dating app and they’ve been together for four years. They recently got engaged. Marcus & Michael are both active duty military in the air force and army. The brothers only see each other once or twice a year so they’re just excited to reconnect on this race and have fun. They’re the first team to reach one of the challenges, so they’ll be rolling a beer keg as fast as they can. They have to complete this in under a minute, which may not be as easy as it looks. Marcus fails his first attempt. Meanwhile, Rich & Dom are motivational speakers currently focusing on their breath and why they are here. They’ve known each other for eight years and have been married for three. They go around to schools to help students realize they are important and that they matter. They arrive at the log saw challenge, ready to cut in!

9:20 p.m. — On their second attempt, Marcus & Michael finish the keg roll with just a second to spare. This puts them in first place, for now, and they’ll head to their next challenge. Aubrey & David are heading to the Roll challenge as well, but they’re far behind Marcus & Michael. Aubrey owns a dance studio and it’s one of the largest Latin dance companies in Los Angeles. There are actually a few teams that arrive at the Roll challenge together. Derek & Claire, Abby & Will and Aubrey & David will be in a three-way race. They all start the roll at the same time, but only Derek & Claire finish (mostly due to Derek tearing up the course like it’s one of his regular activities). They’ll move forward ahead of the other teams.

9:30 p.m. — Emily & Molly are the first to arrive at the Road Block challenge, which asks, “Who wants to chill?” Just one of the team members will have to chisel through a large ice block containing one piece of their pit stop clue. Luis & Michelle arrive at the same challenge shortly after. Luis smashes through the ice like a mad man, and they’re off! Impressive work. Meanwhile, a couple of teams seem to be having issues on the road. Tim & Rex have no idea where they are. Also lost? Aastha & Nina, the engaged couple that spent more time than anyone asking for detailed directions before they left.

9:35 p.m. — Back at the keg roll, Abby & Will and Aubrey & David are both able to complete the challenge and move on. Performing well at the ice block challenge are Quinton & Mattie. Glenda & Lumumba also finish the ice block challenge. They are newlyweds who met at church. She’s 6’2 and he’s 5’7, but she doesn’t mind the height difference. Over at the log saw, Linton & Sharik overtake Rich & Dom, passing the motivational speakers who had originally gotten there first. Teams continue completing challenges and with this scramble style it’s difficult to know who is really in first place.

9:36 p.m. — Just as I mentioned I have no idea who is in first place, Phil let’s us know which teams have finished two challenges so far: Marcus & Michael, Glenda & Lumumba, Derek & Claire, Emily & Molly, Quinton & Mattie and Linton & Sharik. That means the back half of the pack right now are Luis & Michelle, Abby & Will, Aubrey & David, Tim & Rex, Aastha & Nina and Rich & Dom.

9:45 p.m. — After crushing through the ice block, Derek puts him and Claire officially in first place. Because they’ve gone in a completely different order than other teams, they’ve barely seen anyone. Because of that, they think they’re in last place, or in 8th place at best, which is hilarious. They put together their clues that reveal Phil is waiting for them at their next pit stop, Friedensengal – Angel of Peace. Teams will find him there under the wings. The last team to check in will be eliminated. Also headed to the pit stop are Glenda & Lumumba, who really picked things up the second half of this leg.

9:50 p.m. — After leading for much of the leg, Marcus & Michael have gotten lost in the streets of Munich en route to their third challenge. They keep falling down the ranks, one team at a time. They finally make it to the saw challenge, so all hope is not lost for these military brothers. Meanwhile, Derek & Claire find the pit stop and finish in first place. They have won $2,500 each. See the complete order of finishers below.

10:00 p.m. — Aubrey & David reach the pit stop, down on themselves and certain they’ve finished last. As Phil teases them and refuses to let them breathe a sigh of relief, David notices Aastha and Nina still running. The engaged women were indeed the last team to arrive at the pit stop and they have been eliminated. “We had fun,” says Aastha. “No regrets.” The two of them leave in good spirits and plan to laugh about this moment for the rest of their lives.

Leg 1 results:

1. Derek & Claire

2. Glenda & Lumumba

3. Quinton & Mattie

4. Linton & Sharik

5. Molly & Emily

6. Marcus & Michael

7. Tim & Rex

8. Abby & Will

9. Rich & Dom

10. Luis & Michelle

11. Aubrey & David

12. Aastha & Nina (eliminated)

