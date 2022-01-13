‘The Amazing Race 33’ episode 3 recap: Who was eliminated before COVID-19 suspended production? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Lulu & Lala Gonzalez of 'The Amazing Race 33'

The Amazing Race 33” continues with 10 teams racing through Scotland in February 2020 before they receive shocking news that production will be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Which team was eliminated in “Who Has This One in the Bag?” And who will return when production resumes? The third episode airs Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

The cast still competing for the $1 million prize in order of how they finished last week: Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris (best friends), Sam & Connie Greiner (married), Arun & Natalia Kumar (father/daughter), Raquel Moore & Cayla Platt (flight attendants), Kim & Penn Holderness (married internet personalities), Caro Viehwag & Ray Gantt (dating), Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone (childhood friends), Akbar Cook Sr. & Sheridan Cook (married educators), Taylor & Isaiah Green-Jones (married YouTube sensations) and Lulu & Lala Gonzalez (twins and radio hosts).

9:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Amazing Race!” In the two-episode series premiere, 11 teams jetted off to London for the adventure of a lifetime while competing for $1 million. They had no idea a global pandemic was on the horizon and singing police officers Michael Norwood & Moe Badger became the first duo eliminated. At the end of the second leg, host Phil Keoghan informed Lulu & Lala that despite finishing in last place, they had not been eliminated. What will happen tonight when the contestants find out the competition is about to be put on hold?

