‘The Amazing Race 33’ episode 3 recap: Who was eliminated before COVID-19 suspended production? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Amazing Race 33” continues with 10 teams racing through Scotland in February 2020 before they receive shocking news that production will be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Which team was eliminated in “Who Has This One in the Bag?” And who will return when production resumes? The third episode airs Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS.

The cast still competing for the $1 million prize in order of how they finished last week: Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris (best friends), Sam & Connie Greiner (married), Arun & Natalia Kumar (father/daughter), Raquel Moore & Cayla Platt (flight attendants), Kim & Penn Holderness (married internet personalities), Caro Viehwag & Ray Gantt (dating), Anthony Sadler & Spencer Stone (childhood friends), Akbar Cook Sr. & Sheridan Cook (married educators), Taylor & Isaiah Green-Jones (married YouTube sensations) and Lulu & Lala Gonzalez (twins and radio hosts).

9:00 p.m. — Previously, on “The Amazing Race!” In the two-episode series premiere, 11 teams jetted off to London for the adventure of a lifetime while competing for $1 million. They had no idea a global pandemic was on the horizon and singing police officers Michael Norwood & Moe Badger became the first duo eliminated. At the end of the second leg, host Phil Keoghan informed Lulu & Lala that despite finishing in last place, they had not been eliminated. What will happen tonight when the contestants find out the competition is about to be put on hold?